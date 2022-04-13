Source Profile: Skai.

Skai, rebranded from Kenshoo in 2021, has developed a suite of tools to support advertisers and agencies as they plan, execute, analyze, and optimize campaigns across search, social, and on retailers’ properties.

Insider Intelligence Metric

We value Skai’s data because of its quarterly granularity, recency (the most recent data is from Q4 2021), and efforts to “static” the dataset, providing apples-to-apples comparisons on year-to-year comparisons.

Methodology Behind the KPIs

Data in Skai’s Q2 2021 quarterly trends report was based on advertiser campaign data managed through the Skai platform on Google, Microsoft Advertising, Yahoo, Yahoo Japan, Baidu, Yandex, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat, Apple, Amazon, Walmart, Instacart, and Criteo. Per Skai, it was based on over 750 billion impressions, 15 billion clicks, and $7 billion in spending across multiple countries and industry categories. Skai’s clients span 20 vertical industries and 60 countries. Skai created a static set of clients for Industry KPIs in order to represent changes over the entire time period independent of changes in its client base.

KPIs in the Portal

Category KPI KPI Definition
Earned/Social Media KPIs Paid social click-through rate The percent of ad impressions on social platforms that result in a click by a user
Earned/Social Media KPIs Paid social CPM The average cost per thousand impressions on ads on social platforms worldwide
Earned/Social Media KPIs Paid social spend growth Year-over-year change in ad spending on social platforms worldwide
Earned/Social Media KPIs Paid social impression growth Year-over-year change in impressions on ads on social platforms worldwide
Earned/Social Media KPIs Paid social click growth Year-over-year change in clicks from ads on social platforms worldwide
Earned/Social Media KPIs Paid social click-through rate growth Year-over-year change in the percentage of ad impressions that result in a click by a user
Earned/Social Media KPIs Paid social cost-per-click growth Year-over-year change in the cost per click across ads on social platforms worldwide
Search Marketing KPIs Paid search click growth Year-over-year change in clicks from paid search ads worldwide
Search Marketing KPIs Paid search ad spend growth Year-over-year change in ad spending on search platforms worldwide
Search Marketing KPIs Paid search ad click-through rate The percent of ad impressions on search platforms that result in a click by a user
Search Marketing KPIs Paid search ad impression growth Year-over-year change in impressions on ads on search platforms worldwide
Search Marketing KPIs Paid search click-through rate growth Year-over-year change in the percentage of ad impressions on search platforms that result in a click by a user

Access Industry KPIs.

Industry KPIs is the most comprehensive portal for marketing, retail, and ecommerce KPIs available anywhere, with more than 30 leading sources of industry KPIs—and growing.

Click below and fill out a brief form to have one of our team members speak with you about how Industry KPIs could save you time, pinpoint your performance gaps, and help you measure new strategic opportunities for future growth.

Contact Us
Insider Intelligence Industry KPIs