Source Profile: Tinuiti.

Tinuiti is a digital performance marketing agency that manages $3 billion in media across streaming TV, Google, Facebook, and Amazon ad offerings, and other emerging platforms such as Instacart, Walmart, and Target.

We value Tinuiti’s data because of its quarterly granularity, recency (the most recent data is from Q4 2021), and breakouts for ads on five social platforms, including Pinterest and Snapchat, which are not widely reported on.