Source Profile: Tinuiti.
Tinuiti is a digital performance marketing agency that manages $3 billion in media across streaming TV, Google, Facebook, and Amazon ad offerings, and other emerging platforms such as Instacart, Walmart, and Target.
We value Tinuiti’s data because of its quarterly granularity, recency (the most recent data is from Q4 2021), and breakouts for ads on five social platforms, including Pinterest and Snapchat, which are not widely reported on.
Methodology Behind the KPIs
The data presented is based on anonymized client data from Tinuiti clients’ display ad campaigns, Amazon sponsored products, and Google paid search campaigns. Tinuiti tracks click growth for display ad campaigns on seven display ad platforms—some as far back as Q1 2019Amazon sponsored products between Q2 2021 and Q4 2021, and Google paid search campaigns from Q1 2021 through Q4 2021. The campaigns that Tinuiti reports on are those that were active—with a consistent strategy over each measured timeframe—and based on same-client growth, in order to remove effects of changes in client composition.
KPIs in the Portal
|Category
|KPI
|KPI Definition
|Display/Programmatic KPIs
|Year-over-year click growth
|Growth in total clicks on display ads (from a consistent group of clients), by quarter, compared with the same quarter in the prior year for seven ad platforms: Google, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat, and Amazon. Google paid search data is available from Q1 2019 through Q4 2021. Other publishers are available, but with less history.
|Search Marketing KPIs
|Google Paid Search year-over-year cost-per-click growth
|Change in the average cost for each click garnered from the same quarter a year prior. This is broken down into seven retail categories. This data is available for Q2 2021 through Q4 2021.
|Search Marketing KPIs
|Amazon sponsored products year-over-year cost-per-click growth
|Change in the average cost for each sponsored product click on the Amazon platform from the same quarter a year prior. This data is available for Q1 2021 through Q4 2021.
