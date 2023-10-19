Source Profile: Tubular Labs.
Tubular Labs is a leading provider of video analytics, content intelligence, and audience measurement solutions across major social platforms. With a vast data repository encompassing over 400 million viewers, 3 billion videos, and 8 million creators on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, Tubular Labs empowers users with valuable insights into video content, audience behavior, and shifting consumer interests.
Tubular Labs empowers its clients with a comprehensive suite of tools for today’s dynamic social video ecosystem, including performance measurement, benchmarking, and competitive analysis, and ensures optimized video strategies and effective monetization. Additionally, Tubular Labs offers social video marketers the ability to analyze engagements, tracking billions of videos across millions of creators on major platforms.
We value Tubular Labs’ unified view of the dynamic social video landscape. Its robust video analytics, content intelligence, and audience measurement tools allow clients to create successful content, scale audiences efficiently, and optimize video strategies. Tubular Labs’ comprehensive data-driven solutions facilitate reaching and engaging target audiences effectively, ensuring impactful outcomes in the ever-evolving world of social media.
Methodology Behind the KPIs
Tubular Labs’ H2 2023 Social Video Trends report is based on a comprehensive analysis of emerging trends that dissects data from H1 of 2023. The analysis encompasses multiple data points, including video view and uploads, video duration, average month-over-month growth, and data from social video platforms, such as TikTok and YouTube, to provide insights to content creators.
KPIs in the Portal
|Category
|KPI
|KPI Definition
|Video KPIs
|TikTok average monthly upload growth
|The percentage change in the average number of monthly TikTok video uploads
|Video KPIs
|TikTok average monthly views growth
|The percentage change in the average number of monthly TikTok video views
|Video KPIs
|YouTube Shorts uploads
|The number of video uploads to YouTube Shorts
|Video KPIs
|YouTube Shorts average views per video
|The average number of views per video on YouTube Shorts
|Video KPIs
|YouTube median weekly upload share
|The share of median weekly video uploads to YouTube by video type
