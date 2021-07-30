Marketing to the Values-Driven Consumer.
In this Meet the Analyst Webinar, Dave Frankland, our principal analyst, will discuss consumer expectations relating to brand values and how marketers can impactfully reach today’s socially conscious consumers.
Upcoming Events
US Podcast Ad Spend Forecast: Strategies for a $2 Billion Opportunity
US podcast ad spending will surpass $2 billion next year, more than double what it was in 2019, according to our new forecast. In this Meet the Analyst Webinar, Ross Benes, our senior analyst, will discuss the critical trends, data, and strategies on how marketers are approaching podcasts.
Retail Media: Moving Up the Funnel
With changes to retail media coming so quickly, putting your strategy at the forefront of your marketing initiatives requires walking an unpredictable tightrope.
Innovation Through Strategic Tech Partnerships
The past few years have forever altered the digital marketing landscape, raising the bar for what customers expect from online experiences while pushing companies to accelerate their digital strategies.
Stay Ahead of Fast-Changing Markets with Trend Analysis
To be agile and stay ahead of the competition, brands need to act quickly on growth opportunities. During this eMarketer Tech-Talk Webinar, our guests from Similarweb will share the competitive analysis skills needed to define evolving market trends, operate in crowded markets, and respond to shifts in consumer behavior.
Advanced Email Marketing: 3 Do’s and Don’ts to Dominate the Inbox
Marketing leaders today are quick to embrace the latest technology, while "tried and true" channels like email are often left on the back burner despite the overwhelming ROI this channel can generate.
Successful Political TV Campaigns: Why OTT and CTV Joined the Ticket
As the TV landscape evolves to include all screens and expands to encompass digital formats including streaming, connected TV (CTV), over the top (OTT), and others, these channels provide political campaign marketers with an opportunity to further boost a candidate's reach.
Featured Webinars
Our analyst and sponsored content webinars allow you to hear directly from industry experts and our research team as they discuss the most pertinent digital topics affecting your business. These live video webinars leverage a powerful thought-leadership approach, walk through our most robust research reports, and give you a direct line to the playmakers in your industry.
How Innovative Brands Transform CX: The Rise of First-Party Data
Innovative brands are transforming customer experience (CX) by creating engaging and personalized moments across every touchpoint to drive higher revenue. But they didn't get there with inaccurate data.
The Bank in 2025: Strategies for Meeting the US Open Banking and BaaS Opportunities
Flush with venture capital funding, fintechs are capturing new users by the millions. Big Tech firms like Amazon and Apple, and retailers like Walmart, are becoming increasingly formidable players in financial services. And tech spending by banks has swelled to new heights.
Commerce Media: How Retail Media Is Evolving Into an Even Bigger Opportunity
Retail media advertising continues to increase year over year, but there's something much larger on its way. In this Meet the Analyst Webinar, Andrew Lipsman, our principal analyst, will discuss retail media's evolution into commerce media and the impact it will have on your digital advertising strategy.
Doubling Down on First-Party Data with TV: Rethink Your Strategy to Leverage and Optimize Campaigns
New privacy rules have changed how marketers reach and learn about customers. During this eMarketer Tech-Talk Webinar, our guests from Marketing Architects will share how first-party data sourced from TV advertising provides an opportunity to understand your audience better while optimizing campaigns.
The Consumer Mandate: Innovating for Next-Generation Experiences
Find out the specific ways in which consumer behaviors across demographics are changing. During this eMarketer Tech-Talk Webinar, our guests from Merkle will dive into how brands can bring their digital and physical experiences together to meet consumers' rising demands.
4 Steps to Stay Ahead in the Ever-Evolving Retail Landscape
Now more than ever, brands recognize Amazon's central role in their ecommerce strategy and the importance of retail media networks. Some 58% of brands say they see a great deal of value in Amazon Advertising, according to Feedvisor's new survey. But as competition intensifies and the online marketplace sector continues to change rapidly, what can you do to adapt and succeed?
Identity Resolution: How to Navigate the Data Privacy Reset
Since the early days of digital advertising, third-party browser cookies and mobile identifiers have powered your campaigns. Will advertisers be facing chaos when these go away? In this Meet the Analyst Webinar, Paul Verna, our principal analyst, will explore today's identity resolution challenges to help you determine a confident path forward.
QR Code Mania: The Future of Deep Linking
QR codes are just one application of deep linking, the preferred method to bring users from any channel into your app. During this eMarketer Tech-Talk Webinar, our guests from AppsFlyer, who will discuss QR codes as a viable way to engage users with interactive advertising.
An Analysis of the 2022 Digital Trends Report: Retail in Focus
Eighty-six percent of retailers have experienced new or changing customer journeys over the past 18 months, according to Adobe's 2022 Digital Trends Report.
US AR/VR Forecast: Retail, Social Media Driving Consumer Adoption
In this Meet the Analyst Webinar, Yory Wurmser, our principal analyst, will discuss the latest trends, data, and strategies on how marketers can approach augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR).
How CMOs Can Align with the Business to Drive Success
In this Meet the Analyst Webinar, Dave Frankland, our principal analyst, will discuss the major sources of pressure faced by marketing leaders, including a lack of alignment with the needs of the business.
Remote Control: Changing Media Channels in the US
Find out how quickly and effectively media owners and advertisers are changing their strategies as more consumers cut the cord and continue tuning in to different media channels.
Finding the Link Between Data and Empathy with Respect to Your Customers
Data is—and will continue to be—marketing's most precious asset, but data on its own isn't the complete answer. Now more than ever, marketers need to get smarter about finding the intersection between customer and product data to transform the customer experience in real time—and get to the heart of their customers' needs and desires.
How Behavioral Data Can Transform Your Marketing Strategy
During this eMarketer Tech-Talk Webinar, our guests from Arity will discuss the challenges of finding and converting valuable customers and explain how to use telematics data to maximize profitability.
Privacy-Centric Attribution: The Quest for a Single Source of Truth
As privacy regulations evolve beyond iOS 14+ and across additional platforms—including Android 12, Web3, connected TV, and others—the quest for a single source of truth will only become more complex for marketers.
Beyond Attribution: Measuring the Impact of Marketing Channels
Despite having more data than ever before, most companies struggle with navigating the complex journey of interconnected channels in customer acquisition. Find out why a new approach to marketing attribution is needed from Noogata's CEO and founder.
TikTok Commerce: Strategies for Success in 2022
Viral commerce (such as the 9+ billion views on #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt) is just one piece of the shopping puzzle on TikTok. As the platform continues to rise in popularity and penetration among Millennials and Gen Z, it's leaning into other formats such as shoppable livestreams and in-app buying.
Measuring What Matters: 2022 Customer Experience Imperatives
Find out why marketers need to move from focusing on what they can measure to what they should measure—metrics that show incremental progress toward shared goals.
30 Consumer Trends Across 4 Demographics: Uncovering What's Driving Purchasing Decisions
Find out how to optimize your marketing efforts to drive more engagement and revenue based on specific consumer behaviors. During this eMarketer Tech-Talk Webinar, Cheetah Digital's Tim Glomb, vice president, content, will explore 30 consumer trends across four age groups based on its latest Consumer Index.
Up for Grabs: How to Win Big with Omnichannel Marketing
Find out how omnichannel marketing can help ecommerce brands overcome challenges and accelerate revenue growth. During this eMarketer Tech-Talk Webinar, AdRoll's Gavin Flood, vice president, marketing, and head of EMEA, will share the operating principles needed to build an omnichannel strategy that delivers results.
Key Trends Defining the State and Future of Local Retail
Find out how customer expectations have rapidly changed and what local retailers can do to stay ahead. During this eMarketer Tech-Talk Webinar, our guests will highlight key findings from Podium's State of Local Business report, including insights from 144 retailers and over 1,300 consumers.
Elevate and Overcome: How Competitive Intelligence Strengthens Brand Positioning
Find out how to level up with the right competitive intelligence to become the ultimate player in your market.
The Forces Driving Today's Digital Media Trends: Audio Advertising, Influencers, Supply Chain, and More
During this eMarketer Tech-Talk Webinar, our guests from Merkle will share their perspectives on the most critical trends to factor into your media strategy.
US Programmatic Display Trends: Ad Spending, Innovation, and Consolidation
In this Meet the Analyst Webinar, Evelyn Mitchell, our analyst, will discuss the trends that will affect how advertisers operate in the programmatic marketplace this year.
How to Prepare for the Crumble of Third-Party Cookies
Find out why brands are building their business models around trust to ensure they are collecting consented first-party data and honoring their customers' preferences. During this live Tech-Talk Webinar, our guest from OneTrust will share how to empower audiences with their own data privacy and experience management.
Mobile Trends to Watch: Embedded Commerce, QR Codes, and More
In this Meet the Analyst Webinar, Yory Wurmser, our principal analyst, will discuss the top four mobile trends to watch in the months ahead.
US Holiday 2021 Recap and 2022 Preview
In this Meet the Analyst Webinar, Andrew Lipsman, our principal analyst, will recap the 2021 holiday season and share what he expects will happen in 2022 to help you prepare for what's to come.
US Programmatic Video Forecast: How to Embrace a Thriving Ad Channel
In this Meet the Analyst Webinar, Ross Benes, our senior analyst, will discuss the latest trends, data, and strategies on how marketers are approaching programmatic video.
How Mobile Devices Are Transforming Financial Brands
Find out how the financial services industry is accelerating its adoption of mobile-first marketing. During this eMarketer Tech-Talk Webinar, our guests from AppsFlyer and Adobe will share findings from their new research to help you better understand the obstacles and opportunities finance companies are facing as they transition to mobile.
The Future of Intelligent Content Experiences
In this new digital-first world, the only way a brand can survive is by democratizing content experience management. A democratized system cannot be siloed—it needs to be intelligent so that disparate teams can collaborate and deliver the right content to the right people at the right time and place. In this webinar, presenters from Adobe will share a sneak peek at what this future will look like.
2022 Customer Experience Imperatives: Reimagining Your Customer Data Strategy
In 2022, increasingly savvy customers expect more from brands than ever before. According to a recent Merkle report, only 14% of consumers say the brands they do business with "greatly" know them, remember them, and understand their needs.
The Payments Ecosystem
Digital payments are sweeping across the US—transforming market dynamics, payment methods, and business strategies. To maintain revenue growth, providers are chasing new verticals, standing up omnichannel solutions, and reshaping their products from the front- to back-end.
The Future of Marketing Automation and Email Marketing
In this Meet the Analyst Webinar, Dave Frankland, our principal analyst, will discuss the key trends impacting a new wave of marketing automation and email marketing.
Build Superb Experiences with Your First-Party Data
Third-party cookies may be going away, but first-party data is still yours to own, manage, and protect. Find out how to fuse first-party cookie data with consent-based durable identifiers to gain access to the "golden" customer record.
The Third-Party Data Deprecation Playbook for 2022
Find out how brands are taking an active approach as data privacy regulations materialize. Sign up for this eMarketer Tech-Talk Webinar featuring Sam Ngo, director, product marketing at BlueConic, and hear how to build the best offensive line for third-party data deprecation.
Elevate Your Approach to Customer Experience
With customer-obsessed brands betting big on personalization at scale, customer experience leaders face urgent decisions on just where, when, and how to place those bets.
The Power of a Highly Personalized Customer Journey
Join us as Redpoint Global's TJ Prebil, senior director, product marketing, and Aref Nohrudi, principal solutions consultant, discuss the key areas that your organization can focus on to design and coordinate individualized journeys across all touchpoints.
US Mobile Banking Benchmark
Mobile has far and away become consumers' preferred banking channel, and is now one of the top factors consumers weigh when selecting a bank.Our US Mobile Banking Benchmark webinar will highlight the most in-demand emerging mobile banking features that can help financial institutions attract mobile-first customers.
Improving Retail Conversions: 5 Marketing Metrics to Prioritize This Year
Find out how retail marketers can improve conversions through customer experience and marketing. Hear from Marc Hansen, senior director, field marketing at Podium, and his guest, Ron Thurston, host of the Retail in America podcast, as they shared actionable research and strategies.
How PepsiCo Creates Snackable Insights to Optimize Marketing Outcomes
Find out why global marketers have unique data and analytics challenges and how PepsiCo overcame its own operational challenges by unifying data across its channels and silos to drive measurable business results.
Retail Media 2022: What’s Next for Digital Advertising’s Third Big Wave?
As retail media advertising continues to increase year over year, retailers and brands have the opportunity to better plan their digital advertising strategies. Learn about our forecast for retail media ad spending and how the market will expand and evolve in the coming years.
Key Digital Ad Trends and Forecasts for 2022
Learn our outlook for digital advertising, including connected TV, retail media, search, social video, audio, out-of-home, addressable TV, and programmatic. This live analyst discussion, made possible by BERA, will cover our digital ad spending forecast.
Tactical Tips for Amazon’s Retail Media Operations
Gain a better understanding of the operational and brand-building tactics commonly deployed on Amazon. During this live Tech-Talk Webinar, Megan King, senior account manager, retail operations at Tinuiti, shared best practices to adapt your retail media strategy.
The Next Ad & Marketing Paradigm Is Here
Find out how to produce always-on marketing that is consistently authentic, relevant, and able to keep up with today's fast pace and heightened consumer expectations from Sightly's Neil Caracciolo, vice president, sales.
Tech Trends to Watch: The Metaverse, Space, AI, and More
In this Meet the Analyst Webinar, Insider Intelligence's Yory Wurmser, principal analyst, discussed the top five tech trends to watch in 2022.
Moving Beyond Survival Mode for Your 2022 Strategy
Find out how marketers who successfully apply first- and third-party insights create a more seamless experience across all their communication touchpoints. Hear from PwC's Dan Renner, senior manager, marketing data analytics, and Redpoint Global's John Dodd, global alliance director, as they share what factors will distinguish the haves from the have-nots in 2022.
The State of Deep Learning AI in Advertising
Find out how AI—specifically deep learning—can drive customer acquisition at scale for brands beyond search and social from Jeremy Fain, CEO and co-founder of Cognitiv. He shared the results and analysis from Cognitiv's recent "The State of Deep Learning AI in Advertising" survey of eMarketer's audience.
Breaking Down Salesforce’s Digital Trends Report
Find out what's next in the digital-first world during a live eMarketer Tech-Talk Webinar featuring Stanley Black & Decker's Andrés Amezquita, vice president, global digital marketing, and Salesforce's Vala Afshar, chief digital evangelist. They dove deep into Salesforce's Digital Trends Report and share insights into what's shaping the future of digital.
The Evolving Role of the CMO
Our panel explores the role and responsibilities of today's CMOs, why CMOs struggle to deliver value, and how they can rethink their role and their fit within different types of organizations.
Trust Is the New Equity: How the Virtuous Cycle Can Increase Marketing ROI
Trust Is the New Equity: How the Virtuous Cycle Can Increase Marketing ROI
Retail Trends 2022: Predictions for 5 Key Inflection Points in the Year Ahead
In this Meet the Analyst Webinar, Insider Intelligence's Andrew Lipsman, eMarketer principal analyst, and Blake Droesch, eMarketer analyst, will discuss the top 5 retail trends to watch in 2022. Join this live discussion, made possible by InMobi.
How to Create a 360-Degree View of Customers with a Data Lake
Find out how a data lake can serve as the bedrock for empowering data-driven experiences with customers, as well as generating revenue and cost-reduction opportunities. Hear from Wally Badalamenti, senior manager, data, analytics, and innovation at Gerber Life Insurance, John Reid, senior vice president, client partner, and Andy Cossette, vice president, technology solutions, both of Merkle.
10 Marketing & Sales Trends You Can't Ignore in 2022
Discover what trends you should know—and ignore—as you ring in the new year
How Marketers Are Using Conversation Intelligence and AI Today to Win in 2022
Hear from Ian Dailey, vice president, product marketing at Invoca, and Seth Marrs, principal analyst at Forrester Research, as they reveal the highest-impact opportunities available for marketers today in AI and what’s around the corner in 2022.Watch Now
Holiday Insights to Propel Your Retail Strategy Forward in 2022
Learn how to identify opportunities and areas for improvement across your sales and marketing strategy by using competitive insights. Join us as Premise’s Lou Paladino, vice president, data science and analytics, and Kenneth Cassar, vice president, commercial, share how to position your brand for success in 2022.Watch Now
Attribution & Convergence: A Look Ahead to 2022
Find out what’s ahead for digital ad convergence and how the current ecosystem’s challenges are driving change from industry expert Jeff Greenfield, senior vice president, buy side at WideOrbit.Watch Now
How First-Party Data Is Reshaping Digital Advertising
Find out why first-party data is no longer exclusive to customer relationship management. Hear from Canadian Tire's Greg Shelly, vice president, enterprise digital marketing, and ActionIQ’s Tamara Gruzbarg, vice president, strategic services, as they discussed first-party data as a surefire way to effectively understand and engage with customers and prospects.Watch Now
To Last Touch & Beyond: Measuring Performance CTV
Find out how to move beyond last-touch ROAS and CPA performance on CTV from Digital Remedy’s TJ Sullivan, executive vice president, sales, and Ben Brenner, vice president, business development and strategy.Watch Now
Consumer Behavior’s Impact on Online Marketplaces in 2022
Watch as Feedvisor’s Dani Nadel, president and COO, discussed consumer behavior trends revealed by the fourth annual Amazon Consumer Behavior Report and shared predictions expected to impact brands and sellers on online marketplaces next year.Watch Now
Relationship Marketing: The Future of Omnichannel Personalization
Find out how to gain an understanding of consumers’ likes, interests, history, and preferences with empathy while delivering personalization in the right moments. Watch Mila D’Antonio, principal analyst at Omdia, and Patrick Tripp, senior vice president, product marketing at Cheetah Digital, as they discuss relationship marketing and how it can help your brand establish long-lasting connections with data, insights, and real-time experiences.Watch Now
Identity Resolution in the Cookieless World
Today, marketers have to juggle third-party cookie loss and new data privacy legislation, impacting their ability to identify customers and create a strong data foundation. At the same time, customers expect more personalized experiences than ever before and are quick to switch brands if those expectations are not met.Watch Now
How to Create Content that B2B Sellers Love (and Use)
Find out why B2B marketers and sellers can’t seem to get on the same page when it comes to sales collateral—and what you can do to buck the trend—from Allego’s Wayne St. Amand, CMO, and Jake Miller, senior product marketing manager.Watch Now
Retail Media: The 4 Pillars Driving What’s Next
Find out the four pillars that will define retail media’s development. Tinuiti’s Elizabeth Marsten, senior director, strategic marketplace services, discussed retail media’s growth opportunities, current complications, and what to expect for the future.Watch Now
What's Changed for Consumers
Consumer behavior was already shifting prior to the coronavirus pandemic, and the quarantine only pushed those changes forward. We’re hosting a panel webinar in which our principal analysts will lay out the most critical shifts in consumer behavior, identifying which were a direct result of the pandemic and which were changes that were already in motion but accelerated as a result.Watch Now
Building a Perfect CTV Ad: What AI Analysis Reveals
Find out if there is such a thing as the perfect connected TV (CTV) commercial from Ali Haeri, vice president, marketing at MNTN, and Lucas Piazza, CMO at QuickFrame. They shared the findings of their joint AI-driven ad creative analysis of more than 1,800 commercials.Watch Now