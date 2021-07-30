Our analyst and sponsored content webinars allow you to hear directly from industry experts and our research team as they discuss the most pertinent digital topics affecting your business. These live video webinars leverage a powerful thought-leadership approach, walk through our most robust research reports, and give you a direct line to the playmakers in your industry.

Webinar | April 28, 2022 Commerce Media: How Retail Media Is Evolving Into an Even Bigger Opportunity Retail media advertising continues to increase year over year, but there’s something much larger on its way. In this Meet the Analyst Webinar, Andrew Lipsman, our principal analyst, will discuss retail media’s evolution into commerce media and the impact it will have on your digital advertising strategy. Watch Now

Webinar | April 26, 2022 The Consumer Mandate: Innovating for Next-Generation Experiences Find out the specific ways in which consumer behaviors across demographics are changing. During this eMarketer Tech-Talk Webinar, our guests from Merkle will dive into how brands can bring their digital and physical experiences together to meet consumers’ rising demands. Watch Now

Webinar | April 25, 2022 4 Steps to Stay Ahead in the Ever-Evolving Retail Landscape Now more than ever, brands recognize Amazon’s central role in their ecommerce strategy and the importance of retail media networks. Some 58% of brands say they see a great deal of value in Amazon Advertising, according to Feedvisor’s new survey. But as competition intensifies and the online marketplace sector continues to change rapidly, what can you do to adapt and succeed? Watch Now

Webinar | April 21, 2022 Identity Resolution: How to Navigate the Data Privacy Reset Since the early days of digital advertising, third-party browser cookies and mobile identifiers have powered your campaigns. Will advertisers be facing chaos when these go away? In this Meet the Analyst Webinar, Paul Verna, our principal analyst, will explore today’s identity resolution challenges to help you determine a confident path forward. Watch Now

Webinar | April 20, 2022 QR Code Mania: The Future of Deep Linking QR codes are just one application of deep linking, the preferred method to bring users from any channel into your app. During this eMarketer Tech-Talk Webinar, our guests from AppsFlyer, who will discuss QR codes as a viable way to engage users with interactive advertising. Watch Now

Webinar | April 12, 2022 Remote Control: Changing Media Channels in the US Find out how quickly and effectively media owners and advertisers are changing their strategies as more consumers cut the cord and continue tuning in to different media channels. Watch Now

Webinar | April 7, 2022 Finding the Link Between Data and Empathy with Respect to Your Customers Data is—and will continue to be—marketing’s most precious asset, but data on its own isn't the complete answer. Now more than ever, marketers need to get smarter about finding the intersection between customer and product data to transform the customer experience in real time—and get to the heart of their customers’ needs and desires. Watch Now

Webinar | April 6, 2022 How Behavioral Data Can Transform Your Marketing Strategy During this eMarketer Tech-Talk Webinar, our guests from Arity will discuss the challenges of finding and converting valuable customers and explain how to use telematics data to maximize profitability. Watch Now

Webinar | March 29, 2022 Beyond Attribution: Measuring the Impact of Marketing Channels Despite having more data than ever before, most companies struggle with navigating the complex journey of interconnected channels in customer acquisition. Find out why a new approach to marketing attribution is needed from Noogata’s CEO and founder. Watch Now

Webinar | March 25, 2022 TikTok Commerce: Strategies for Success in 2022 Viral commerce (such as the 9+ billion views on #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt) is just one piece of the shopping puzzle on TikTok. As the platform continues to rise in popularity and penetration among Millennials and Gen Z, it’s leaning into other formats such as shoppable livestreams and in-app buying. Watch Now

Webinar | March 23, 2022 Measuring What Matters: 2022 Customer Experience Imperatives Find out why marketers need to move from focusing on what they can measure to what they should measure—metrics that show incremental progress toward shared goals. Watch Now

Webinar | March 22, 2022 30 Consumer Trends Across 4 Demographics: Uncovering What's Driving Purchasing Decisions Find out how to optimize your marketing efforts to drive more engagement and revenue based on specific consumer behaviors. During this eMarketer Tech-Talk Webinar, Cheetah Digital’s Tim Glomb, vice president, content, will explore 30 consumer trends across four age groups based on its latest Consumer Index. Watch Now

Webinar | March 17, 2022 Up for Grabs: How to Win Big with Omnichannel Marketing Find out how omnichannel marketing can help ecommerce brands overcome challenges and accelerate revenue growth. During this eMarketer Tech-Talk Webinar, AdRoll’s Gavin Flood, vice president, marketing, and head of EMEA, will share the operating principles needed to build an omnichannel strategy that delivers results. Watch Now

Webinar | March 16, 2022 Key Trends Defining the State and Future of Local Retail Find out how customer expectations have rapidly changed and what local retailers can do to stay ahead. During this eMarketer Tech-Talk Webinar, our guests will highlight key findings from Podium’s State of Local Business report, including insights from 144 retailers and over 1,300 consumers. Watch Now

Webinar | March 1, 2022 How to Prepare for the Crumble of Third-Party Cookies Find out why brands are building their business models around trust to ensure they are collecting consented first-party data and honoring their customers’ preferences. During this live Tech-Talk Webinar, our guest from OneTrust will share how to empower audiences with their own data privacy and experience management. Watch Now

Webinar | February 24, 2022 US Holiday 2021 Recap and 2022 Preview In this Meet the Analyst Webinar, Andrew Lipsman, our principal analyst, will recap the 2021 holiday season and share what he expects will happen in 2022 to help you prepare for what’s to come. Watch Now

Webinar | February 22, 2022 How Mobile Devices Are Transforming Financial Brands Find out how the financial services industry is accelerating its adoption of mobile-first marketing. During this eMarketer Tech-Talk Webinar, our guests from AppsFlyer and Adobe will share findings from their new research to help you better understand the obstacles and opportunities finance companies are facing as they transition to mobile. Watch Now

Webinar | February 17, 2022 The Future of Intelligent Content Experiences In this new digital-first world, the only way a brand can survive is by democratizing content experience management. A democratized system cannot be siloed—it needs to be intelligent so that disparate teams can collaborate and deliver the right content to the right people at the right time and place. In this webinar, presenters from Adobe will share a sneak peek at what this future will look like. Watch Now

Webinar | February 15, 2022 2022 Customer Experience Imperatives: Reimagining Your Customer Data Strategy In 2022, increasingly savvy customers expect more from brands than ever before. According to a recent Merkle report, only 14% of consumers say the brands they do business with “greatly” know them, remember them, and understand their needs. Watch Now

Webinar | February 14, 2022 The Payments Ecosystem Digital payments are sweeping across the US—transforming market dynamics, payment methods, and business strategies. To maintain revenue growth, providers are chasing new verticals, standing up omnichannel solutions, and reshaping their products from the front- to back-end. Watch Now

Webinar | February 3, 2022 Build Superb Experiences with Your First-Party Data Third-party cookies may be going away, but first-party data is still yours to own, manage, and protect. Find out how to fuse first-party cookie data with consent-based durable identifiers to gain access to the “golden” customer record. Watch Now

Webinar | February 1, 2022 The Third-Party Data Deprecation Playbook for 2022 Find out how brands are taking an active approach as data privacy regulations materialize. Sign up for this eMarketer Tech-Talk Webinar featuring Sam Ngo, director, product marketing at BlueConic, and hear how to build the best offensive line for third-party data deprecation. Watch Now

Webinar | January 27, 2022 Elevate Your Approach to Customer Experience With customer-obsessed brands betting big on personalization at scale, customer experience leaders face urgent decisions on just where, when, and how to place those bets. Watch Now

Webinar | January 26, 2022 The Power of a Highly Personalized Customer Journey Join us as Redpoint Global’s TJ Prebil, senior director, product marketing, and Aref Nohrudi, principal solutions consultant, discuss the key areas that your organization can focus on to design and coordinate individualized journeys across all touchpoints. Watch Now

Webinar | January 25, 2022 US Mobile Banking Benchmark Mobile has far and away become consumers’ preferred banking channel, and is now one of the top factors consumers weigh when selecting a bank.Our US Mobile Banking Benchmark webinar will highlight the most in-demand emerging mobile banking features that can help financial institutions attract mobile-first customers. Watch Now

Webinar | January 25, 2022 Improving Retail Conversions: 5 Marketing Metrics to Prioritize This Year Find out how retail marketers can improve conversions through customer experience and marketing. Hear from Marc Hansen, senior director, field marketing at Podium, and his guest, Ron Thurston, host of the Retail in America podcast, as they shared actionable research and strategies. Watch Now

Webinar | January 24, 2022 How PepsiCo Creates Snackable Insights to Optimize Marketing Outcomes Find out why global marketers have unique data and analytics challenges and how PepsiCo overcame its own operational challenges by unifying data across its channels and silos to drive measurable business results. Watch Now

Webinar | January 21, 2022 Retail Media 2022: What’s Next for Digital Advertising’s Third Big Wave? As retail media advertising continues to increase year over year, retailers and brands have the opportunity to better plan their digital advertising strategies. Learn about our forecast for retail media ad spending and how the market will expand and evolve in the coming years. Watch Now

Webinar | January 19, 2022 Tactical Tips for Amazon’s Retail Media Operations Gain a better understanding of the operational and brand-building tactics commonly deployed on Amazon. During this live Tech-Talk Webinar, Megan King, senior account manager, retail operations at Tinuiti, shared best practices to adapt your retail media strategy. Watch Now

Webinar | January 12, 2022 Moving Beyond Survival Mode for Your 2022 Strategy Find out how marketers who successfully apply first- and third-party insights create a more seamless experience across all their communication touchpoints. Hear from PwC’s Dan Renner, senior manager, marketing data analytics, and Redpoint Global’s John Dodd, global alliance director, as they share what factors will distinguish the haves from the have-nots in 2022. Watch Now

Webinar | January 11, 2022 The State of Deep Learning AI in Advertising Find out how AI—specifically deep learning—can drive customer acquisition at scale for brands beyond search and social from Jeremy Fain, CEO and co-founder of Cognitiv. He shared the results and analysis from Cognitiv’s recent “The State of Deep Learning AI in Advertising” survey of eMarketer’s audience. Watch Now

Webinar | January 10, 2022 Breaking Down Salesforce’s Digital Trends Report Find out what’s next in the digital-first world during a live eMarketer Tech-Talk Webinar featuring Stanley Black & Decker’s Andrés Amezquita, vice president, global digital marketing, and Salesforce’s Vala Afshar, chief digital evangelist. They dove deep into Salesforce’s Digital Trends Report and share insights into what’s shaping the future of digital. Watch Now

Webinar | January 6, 2022 The Evolving Role of the CMO Our panel explores the role and responsibilities of today’s CMOs, why CMOs struggle to deliver value, and how they can rethink their role and their fit within different types of organizations. Watch Now

Webinar | December 15, 2021 How to Create a 360-Degree View of Customers with a Data Lake Find out how a data lake can serve as the bedrock for empowering data-driven experiences with customers, as well as generating revenue and cost-reduction opportunities. Hear from Wally Badalamenti, senior manager, data, analytics, and innovation at Gerber Life Insurance, John Reid, senior vice president, client partner, and Andy Cossette, vice president, technology solutions, both of Merkle. Watch Now

Webinar | December 14, 2021 10 Marketing & Sales Trends You Can't Ignore in 2022 Discover what trends you should know—and ignore—as you ring in the new year. Join Drift’s Justin Keller, vice president, revenue generation, and Mark Kilens, vice president, content and community, for a deep dive into the predictions and best practices that revenue teams are building their strategies around in 2022. Watch Now

Webinar | December 9, 2021 Holiday Insights to Propel Your Retail Strategy Forward in 2022 Learn how to identify opportunities and areas for improvement across your sales and marketing strategy by using competitive insights. Join us as Premise’s Lou Paladino, vice president, data science and analytics, and Kenneth Cassar, vice president, commercial, share how to position your brand for success in 2022. Watch Now

Webinar | December 7, 2021 How First-Party Data Is Reshaping Digital Advertising Find out why first-party data is no longer exclusive to customer relationship management. Hear from Canadian Tire's Greg Shelly, vice president, enterprise digital marketing, and ActionIQ’s Tamara Gruzbarg, vice president, strategic services, as they discussed first-party data as a surefire way to effectively understand and engage with customers and prospects. Watch Now

Webinar | December 2, 2021 Consumer Behavior’s Impact on Online Marketplaces in 2022 Watch as Feedvisor’s Dani Nadel, president and COO, discussed consumer behavior trends revealed by the fourth annual Amazon Consumer Behavior Report and shared predictions expected to impact brands and sellers on online marketplaces next year. Watch Now

Webinar | November 30, 2021 Relationship Marketing: The Future of Omnichannel Personalization Find out how to gain an understanding of consumers’ likes, interests, history, and preferences with empathy while delivering personalization in the right moments. Watch Mila D’Antonio, principal analyst at Omdia, and Patrick Tripp, senior vice president, product marketing at Cheetah Digital, as they discuss relationship marketing and how it can help your brand establish long-lasting connections with data, insights, and real-time experiences. Watch Now

Webinar | November 29, 2021 Identity Resolution in the Cookieless World Today, marketers have to juggle third-party cookie loss and new data privacy legislation, impacting their ability to identify customers and create a strong data foundation. At the same time, customers expect more personalized experiences than ever before and are quick to switch brands if those expectations are not met. Watch Now

Webinar | November 18, 2021 How to Create Content that B2B Sellers Love (and Use) Find out why B2B marketers and sellers can’t seem to get on the same page when it comes to sales collateral—and what you can do to buck the trend—from Allego’s Wayne St. Amand, CMO, and Jake Miller, senior product marketing manager. Watch Now

Webinar | November 15, 2021 What's Changed for Consumers Consumer behavior was already shifting prior to the coronavirus pandemic, and the quarantine only pushed those changes forward. We’re hosting a panel webinar in which our principal analysts will lay out the most critical shifts in consumer behavior, identifying which were a direct result of the pandemic and which were changes that were already in motion but accelerated as a result. Watch Now