Trends and Predictions for 2024
The data is in! Learn the marketing, media, and customer strategies that will serve up big wins in the new year.
Summit Schedule
Explore the agenda, session descriptions, and our exciting speaker lineup.
The Need for Speed: Why Keeping Up With Change Is Harder Than Ever
Digital shifts that used to play out in years now happen in days. In this keynote, our chief content officer Zia Daniell Wigder will explore the major changes underway, including the rise of retail media, shifting social commerce opportunities, and the emerging media channels that are driving today’s consumer attention.
Special Fireside Chat
Then, Andrew Lipsman, our vice president and principal analyst, will sit down with Sarah Travis, senior vice president and president of Roundel, to unpack what’s next for retail media.
Keynote Speaker
Chief Content Officer
Featured Speakers
Vice President and Principal Analyst
Senior Vice President and President
Activating Gen Z in 2024
Our expert guests will discuss key characteristics of Gen Z as the generation’s influence and purchasing power expand. They’ll explore the channels Gen Zers flock to, the messaging that resonates with them, and the opportunities to convert them into loyal customers.
Featured Speakers
Principal Analyst
Founder and CEO
CMO
CMO
CEO and Founder
Retail Media in 2024
Our expert guests will discuss the biggest opportunities for retail media in 2024, including the untapped opportunity in retail media search, advancements in off-site or streaming TV retail media advertising, innovations in offline attribution, and the rise of in-store retail media.
Featured Speakers
Vice President, Principal Analyst
Senior Vice President, Head of Ecommerce Marketing
Vice President, US Digital Commerce
Director, Digital Media
Generative AI in 2024
Our experts will discuss the next phase of generative AI growth following its breakneck adoption in 2023. They’ll cut through the hype to explore use cases today and give predictions on how ChatGPT, Bard, Claude, Bing, and others will grow to support marketing, advertising, and more.
Featured Speakers
Principal Analyst
Chief Digital Officer
Ecommerce Director, Growth Strategy and Planning
Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer
Senior Vice President, B2B Marketing and Ad Innovation
Global Head of Agency Business Development and Solutions
Retail 2024: Making Sense of the Volatility
In this session, Ethan Chernofsky, senior vice president of marketing at Placer.ai, will break down the latest location analytics to help you understand how consumer behavior is changing and retail performance is evolving.
Featured Speaker
Senior Vice President, Marketing
Ask the Analysts: The Biggest Trends for 2024
Wrap up the summit with a live Q&A featuring a mix of Insider Intelligence analysts. Our experts on marketing, commerce, advertising, and technology will take any and all audience questions on developments for the new year. Here’s your chance to get incredible insights on the trends.
Featured Speakers
Vice President, Content
Senior Director, Marketing, Commerce, and Tech Briefings
Senior Analyst
Principal Analyst
