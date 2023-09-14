Contact Sales:1-800-405-0844
November 3, 2023

Trends and Predictions for 2024

The data is in! Learn the marketing, media, and customer strategies that will serve up big wins in the new year.

Register Today

Summit Schedule

Explore the agenda, session descriptions, and our exciting speaker lineup.

11:30am ET / 8:30am PT KEYNOTE

The Need for Speed: Why Keeping Up With Change Is Harder Than Ever

Digital shifts that used to play out in years now happen in days. In this keynote, our chief content officer Zia Daniell Wigder will explore the major changes underway, including the rise of retail media, shifting social commerce opportunities, and the emerging media channels that are driving today’s consumer attention.

Special Fireside Chat

Then, Andrew Lipsman, our vice president and principal analyst, will sit down with Sarah Travis, senior vice president and president of Roundel, to unpack what’s next for retail media.

Made Possible by Roundel

View Speakers

Keynote Speaker

Zia Daniell Wigder Insider Intelligence

Chief Content Officer

Featured Speakers

Andrew Lipsman Insider Intelligence

Vice President and Principal Analyst

Sarah Travis Roundel

Senior Vice President and President

12:20pm ET / 9:20am PT PANEL DISCUSSION

Activating Gen Z in 2024

Our expert guests will discuss key characteristics of Gen Z as the generation’s influence and purchasing power expand. They’ll explore the channels Gen Zers flock to, the messaging that resonates with them, and the opportunities to convert them into loyal customers.

View Speakers

Featured Speakers

Jasmine Enberg Insider Intelligence

Principal Analyst

Ziad Ahmed JUV Consulting

Founder and CEO

Michelle Crossan-Matos Ulta Beauty

CMO

Michelle Peterson Kendra Scott

CMO

Angélic Vendette Ave Advisory

CEO and Founder

1:05pm ET / 10:05am PT PANEL DISCUSSION

Retail Media in 2024

Our expert guests will discuss the biggest opportunities for retail media in 2024, including the untapped opportunity in retail media search, advancements in off-site or streaming TV retail media advertising, innovations in offline attribution, and the rise of in-store retail media.

View Speakers

Featured Speakers

Andrew Lipsman Insider Intelligence

Vice President, Principal Analyst

Emily Frankel PepsiCo

Senior Vice President, Head of Ecommerce Marketing

Francesca Hahn Mondelēz International

Vice President, US Digital Commerce

Paras Shah Georgia-Pacific

Director, Digital Media

1:50pm ET / 10:50am PT PANEL DISCUSSION

Generative AI in 2024

Our experts will discuss the next phase of generative AI growth following its breakneck adoption in 2023. They’ll cut through the hype to explore use cases today and give predictions on how ChatGPT, Bard, Claude, Bing, and others will grow to support marketing, advertising, and more.

Made Possible by Amazon Web Services

View Speakers

Featured Speakers

Paul Verna Insider Intelligence

Principal Analyst

Jenna Flateman Posner Solo Brands

Chief Digital Officer

Todd Hassenfelt Colgate-Palmolive

Ecommerce Director, Growth Strategy and Planning

Christopher Thomas-Moore Domino’s

Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer

Lizzie Widhelm SiriusXM

Senior Vice President, B2B Marketing and Ad Innovation

Jon Williams Amazon Web Services

Global Head of Agency Business Development and Solutions

2:35pm ET / 11:35am PT DEEP-DIVE SESSION

Retail 2024: Making Sense of the Volatility

In this session, Ethan Chernofsky, senior vice president of marketing at Placer.ai, will break down the latest location analytics to help you understand how consumer behavior is changing and retail performance is evolving.

PRESENTED BY Placer.Ai

View Speakers

Featured Speaker

Ethan Chernofsky Placer.ai

Senior Vice President, Marketing

3:10pm ET / 12:10pm PT Q&A ANALYST PANEL

Ask the Analysts: The Biggest Trends for 2024

Wrap up the summit with a live Q&A featuring a mix of Insider Intelligence analysts. Our experts on marketing, commerce, advertising, and technology will take any and all audience questions on developments for the new year. Here’s your chance to get incredible insights on the trends.

Made Possible by Roundel

View Speakers

Featured Speakers

Suzy Davidkhanian Insider Intelligence

Vice President, Content

Jeremy Goldman Insider Intelligence

Senior Director, Marketing, Commerce, and Tech Briefings

Evelyn Mitchell-Wolf Insider Intelligence

Senior Analyst

Yoram Wurmser Insider Intelligence

Principal Analyst

Speakers

Take a Look at Our Exciting Lineup of Speakers

Zia Daniell Wigder

Insider Intelligence

Chief Content Officer

Andrew Lipsman

Insider Intelligence

Vice President and Principal Analyst

Sarah Travis

Roundel

Senior Vice President and President

Jon Williams

Amazon Web Services

Global Head of Agency Business Development and Solutions

Ethan Chernofsky

Placer.ai

Senior Vice President, Marketing

Ziad Ahmed

JUV Consulting

Founder and CEO

Michelle Crossan-Matos

Ulta Beauty

CMO

Jenna Flateman Posner

Solo Brands

Chief Digital Officer

Emily Frankel

PepsiCo

Senior Vice President, Head of Ecommerce Marketing

Todd Hassenfelt

Colgate-Palmolive

Ecommerce Director, Growth Strategy and Planning

Michelle Peterson

Kendra Scott

CMO

Paras Shah

Georgia-Pacific

Director, Digital Media

Christopher Thomas-Moore

Domino’s

Senior Vice President, Chief Digital Officer

Angélic Vendette

Ave Advisory

CEO and Founder

Lizzie Widhelm

SiriusXM

Senior Vice President, B2B Marketing and Ad Innovation

Suzy Davidkhanian

Insider Intelligence

Vice President, Content

Jasmine Enberg

Insider Intelligence

Principal Analyst

Jeremy

Insider Intelligence

Senior Director, Marketing, Commerce, and Tech Briefings

Evelyn Mitchell-Wolf

Insider Intelligence

Senior Analyst

Paul Verna

Insider Intelligence

Principal Analyst

Yoram Wurmser

Insider Intelligence

Principal Analyst

