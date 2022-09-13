Contact Sales:1-800-405-0844
Does my company subscribe?Newsletter sign-up
Log in
Become a Client
InsightsEventsPricing

Influencer Marketing 2022 Report Preview

Recent reports suggest influencer marketing is facing budget cuts due to rising inflation and other macroeconomic challenges. We don’t believe that’s the case. Our forecast shows that US marketers will continue to increase their spending on creator partnerships—and that more of those dollars are now going to TikTok.

Our full “Influencer Marketing 2022” report contains our inaugural forecast for influencer marketing spending on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube, along with an analysis of why marketers are funneling more money into creator partnerships and what (if anything) could change that.

Simply enter your information to get an exclusive preview of the “Influencer Marketing 2022” report and to start receiving our eMarketer Daily newsletter, which shares insights, trends, and forecasts into retail, ecommerce, and the major industry players.

Geographies

Insider Intelligence

Media Services

Free Content

Contact Us

Worldwide HQ

11 Times SquareNew York, NY 100361-800-405-0844

Sales Inquiries

1-800-405-0844ii-sales@insiderintelligence.com

* Copyright © 2022 
Insider Intelligence Inc. All Rights Reserved.