Summary

This is our first annual Insider Intelligence Diversity and Compensation Report. We partnered with an outside labor law firm, Littler Mendelson, an expert in the DEI space, to get the most accurate picture of how we’re doing as a company when it comes to this important matter.

We will use this data to closely review our diversity and equity progress each year. This report analyzes our U.S. workforce with data as of March 2022. Any changes since that time (e.g., new hires, promotions, departures) will not be reflected in this report. (For the sake of simplicity, our compensation data does not weigh such factors as experience and/or area of focus.)

Our goal is to work towards progress over time. We know that diversity makes us stronger and better every day. We strive to be innovative and creative in how we attract, support, and develop talent from diverse backgrounds.

Here are key highlights from the report:

Overall, we have a near equal percentage of males and females at Intelligence.

37% of our employees identify as BIPOC.

Female employees earn 97 cents for each dollar of pay earned by male employees.

On average, BIPOC employees earn 89 cents for each dollar of pay earned by white employees.

On leadership, we have a higher percentage of female and white employees than male and BIPOC employees.

Diversity

At the end of 2020, Intelligence completed a company-wide demographic diversity survey, our “Count Me In” campaign, in which approximately 184 out of 231 employees participated. We used results from the 2020 survey as a benchmark for this year’s report.

Although the change has been subtle, over the past year the workforce has has generally stayed the same with near equal gender representation across males and females as both percentages have grown closer to 50%.

When it comes to analyzing progress on racial diversity, it’s worth noting that in 2022 there was a significant increase in the percentage of people preferring not to disclose their race (from 1% in 2020 to 7% in 2022), making it more challenging to assess our progress on this front.

Looking across Insider Intelligence leadership, which is defined as Director leveland above, there is a higher percentage of female and white employees than male or BIPOC employees.

Compensation

We analyze pay gap by looking at the ratio of earnings across the organization; it is not based on a direct comparison of employees of different genders or races doing the same job. In addition, we have opted to present the data without adjusting for legitimate factors such as experience and/or area of focus.

At Insider Intelligence, on average, females are paid 97 cents for each dollar earned by their male colleagues. BIPOC employees, on average, are paid 89 cents for each dollar earned by white employees.

When we look at Insider Intelligence leadership (defined as Director level and above), female leadership employees are paid 94 cents for each dollar earned by males, whereas BIPOC leadership employees are paid $1.06 for each dollar earned by white employees.

How we’ll continue to make progress

This year’s demographic and pay equity report is just one of the tools Insider Intelligence is using to champion diversity, equity, and inclusion across the company.

The executive team has reviewed and discussed the report, which it is using to continue this important, ongoing conversation.

In addition, we are or will soon be rolling out the following:

Updating our HR systems and documents to allow for and encourage more inclusive identification.

Relaunching employee resource groups to create networking and support opportunities for employees from diverse backgrounds.

Tracking candidate demographic information to better inform and access inclusive hiring practices

Mandating unconscious bias training for all employees.

Making public our minimum salary on job postings.

Removing education and years of experience requirements from job postings.

Adding a “if you don’t check all the boxes, you should still apply” line to all job postings.

Facilitating more one-on-one consulting with employees to better advance their careers at the company.

Working with hiring managers across the organization to expand their recruiting networks to include a broader slate of potential candidates through training and resources.

Methodology

Using self-reported data while maintaining employee anonymity, we aggregate and sort race/ethnicity into three categories across the organization: Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC); White; and Undisclosed. We also analyze Female and Non-Binary gender categories together since both are historically underrepresented groups.

Pay Gap: We analyze pay gap by comparing the ratio of earnings across the organization; it is not based on a direct comparison of employees of different genders or races doing the same job. In addition, we have opted to present the data without adjusting for factors such as experience and/or area of focus.