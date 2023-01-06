Amazon is the world’s top retailer, reigning larger than the next 14 largest US retailers combined. While the ecommerce giant’s online stores remain its biggest revenue stream, there are many o3

In its quarterly filings, Amazon describes the “other” segment as “sales related to various other offerings, such as certain licensing and distribution of video content and shipping services, and our co-branded credit card agreements.”

Amazon’s “other” segment saw an 168% growth YoY in Q3 2022, with more than $1.26 billion in sales, per Amazon’s most recent quarterly report. “This could potentially be attributed to the closing of its $8.5 Billion MGM acquisition earlier this year,” said Billy Duberstein, investment journalist at the Motley Fool. “However, this doesn’t explain its 18% quarter-over-quarter growth in this area’s revenues.”

Despite the unknowns, “something within the segment has been growing at an exponential rate over the past two quarters. Amazon is known to experiment a lot to develop new products and services, so it’s something to watch going forward,” said Duberstein.

Amazon revenue growth and forecasts

Amazon’s net sales increased 15% to $127.1 billion in Q3 2022, up from $110.8 billion in the third quarter of 2021.

Retail ecommerce has endured some setbacks in 2022, including sales losses in certain divisions, layoffs, and technology falling short of expectations. However, technologies such as Web3 and internet of things (IoT) can open doors for commerce if brands can tap into its potential. For example, “Smart TVs, connected homes, and connected cars have not only proliferated, but are undergoing transformations to make them more responsive and easier to use in 2023,” according to Jessica Lis, analyst at Insider Intelligence.

