As with many other areas of the economy, the digital revolution is having a profound effect on delivery logistics.

Drone shipments continue increasing worldwide.

The combination of mobile computing, analytics, and cloud services, all of which are fueled by the Internet of Things (IoT), is changing how delivery and fulfillment companies are conducting their operations.

One of the most popular methods for fulfilling deliveries today is through third-party logistics, which involves any company that provides outsourced services to move products and resources from one area to another. Third-party logistics, or 3PL, can be one service, such as transportation or a warehouse, or an entire system that maintains the whole supply chain.

But the IoT is going to change how this process operates. Below, we’ve outlined the impact of IoT on supply chain, and how IoT management will transform inventory, logistics, manufacturing, and more.

Internet of Things Supply Chain Management

One of the biggest trends poised to upend supply chain managers is asset tracking, which gives companies a way to totally overhaul their operational efficiency by giving them the tools to make better decisions and save time and money.

An electric powered truck of Deutsche Post DHL.

And this transformation is already underway. A recent survey by GT Nexus and Capgemini found that 70% of retail and manufacturing companies have already started a digital transformation project in their supply chain operations.

Asset tracking is not new by any means. Freight and shipping companies have used barcode scanners to track and manage their inventory. But new developments are making these scanners obsolete, as they can only collect data on broad types of items, rather than the location or condition of specific items. Newer asset tracking solutions (which we’ll get into shortly in the next section) offer much more vital and usable data, especially when paired with other IoT technologies.

Internet of Things Inventory & Warehouse Management

There are several new pieces of technology that are already changing how logistic companies and warehouses work. First is active and passive RFID tags, which provide data on items to which they’re attached. The main difference between the two is that passive tags have an RFID antenna and a microchip for storing information, while active tags have their own battery power and can sometimes include additional sensors.

Active and passive RFID tags are changing how logistics companies work.

Internet-connected trackers use long-range networks or Low Power Wide Area Networks (LPWANs) to let companies track specific items throughout their delivery journeys. In the same vein, satellite trackers provide location data on an item almost anywhere on the planet, even in areas that do not have cellular coverage.

Bluetooth tags and beacons offer tracking data in smaller, more confined areas, and companies most often use them in retail stores to monitor customer traffic and offer marketing messages to said customers.

Finally, near-field communication (NFC) tags, based on RFID standards, allow workers to use their mobile devices as readers for the NFC tags, which provides an advantage over RFID tags and readers.

Internet of Things Fleet Management

Companies and even governments that operate vast numbers of vehicles are more frequently using connected fleet management solutions to make the process more efficient.

Much like inventory and warehouse management, these solutions use GPS technologies and real-time tracking to gather data on the locations and operations of their vehicles.

Companies are deploying these solutions in three main ways: