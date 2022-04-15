French bank BNP Paribas the largest bank in Europe based on assets, with a balance sheet total of €2,521 billion.

France has four banks in the top 10 largest banks in Europe, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

For large banks, the balance sheet total is still a crucial indicator of how well a bank is doing—particularly amid the ongoing pandemic and resulting financial crisis.

With the 2021 edition of the 50 largest European banks published by S&P Global Market Intelligence, we get a good indication of each bank’s volume in terms of lending (i.e. mortgages, business loans) and assets.

With its total assets amounting to €2,521 billion, French bank BNP Paribas comes out on top as the largest in Europe by asset, followed by HSBC and Crédit Agricole.

Here are the 50 Largest Banks in Europe (2020):