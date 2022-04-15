- French bank BNP Paribas the largest bank in Europe based on assets, with a balance sheet total of €2,521 billion.
- France has four banks in the top 10 largest banks in Europe, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.
- Do you work in the Banking industry? Get business insights on the latest tech innovations, market trends, and your competitors with data-driven research.
For large banks, the balance sheet total is still a crucial indicator of how well a bank is doing—particularly amid the ongoing pandemic and resulting financial crisis.
With the 2021 edition of the 50 largest European banks published by S&P Global Market Intelligence, we get a good indication of each bank’s volume in terms of lending (i.e. mortgages, business loans) and assets.
With its total assets amounting to €2,521 billion, French bank BNP Paribas comes out on top as the largest in Europe by asset, followed by HSBC and Crédit Agricole.
Like what you’re reading? Click here to learn more about Insider Intelligence’s leading Financial Services research.
Here are the 50 Largest Banks in Europe (2020):
- BNP Paribas SA, France – €2,521.43 billion
- HSBC Holdings plc, UK – €2,439.55 billion
- Crédit Agricole Group, France – €2,241.39 billion
- Banco Santander SA, Spain – €1,508.26 billion
- Barclays plc, UK – €1,506.24 billion
- Société Générale SA, France – €1,461.95 billion
- Groupe BPCE, France – €1,445.71 billion
- Deutsche Bank AG, Germany – €1,325.26 billion
- Intesa Sanpaolo SpA, Italy – €1,002.61 billion
- Lloyds Banking Group plc, UK – €972.45 billion
- ING Groep NV, Netherlands – €937.28 billion
- UniCredit SpA, Italy – €931.46 billion
- Crédit Mutuel Group, France – €930.92 billion
- UBS Group AG, Switzerland – €920.31 billion
- NatWest Group PLC, UK – €892.34 billion
- Credit Suisse Group AG, Switzerland – €744.57 billion
- La Banque Postale SA, France – €737.18 billion
- CaixaBank SA, Spain – €661.36 billion
- Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, Spain – €650.54 billion
- Standard Chartered plc, UK – €645.05 billion
- Rabobank, Netherlands – €632.26 billion
- DZ Bank AG, Germany – €594.57 billion
- Nordea Bank AB, Sweden – €552.16 billion
- Danske Bank A/S, Denmark – €552.07 billion
- Commerzbank AG, Germany – €506.92 billion
- PAO Sberbank of Russia, Russia – €398.15 billion
- ABN AMRO Group NV, Netherlands – €395.62 billion
- KBC Group NV, Belgium – €320.74 billion
- Svenska Handelsbanken AB, Sweden – €312.09 billion
- Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB, Sweden – €302.65 billion
- Nationwide Building Society, UK – €285.97 billion
- DNB ASA, Norway – €278.40 billion
- Erste Group Bank AG, Austria – €277.39 billion
- Landesbank Baden-Württemberg, Germany – €276.45 billion
- Swedbank AB, Sweden – €258.27 billion
- Bayerische Landesbank, Germany – €256.27 billion
- Raiffeisen Gruppe Switzerland, Switzerland – €239.92 billion
- Nykredit A/S, Denmark – €223.79 billion
- BFA Sociedad Tenedora de Acciones SAU, Spain – €220.73 billion
- Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale, Germany – €219.32 billion
- Banco de Sabadell SA, Spain – €213.76 billion
- VTB Bank, Russia – €200.56 billion
- Belfius Banque SA, Belgium – €187.99 billion
- Banco BPM SpA, Italy – €183.69 billion
- Zürcher Kantonalbank, Switzerland – €174.05 billion
- Raiffeisen Bank International AG, Austria – €168.45 billion
- OP Financial Group, Finland – €160.21 billion
- Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA, Italy – €150.36 billion
- Bank of Ireland Group PLC, Ireland – €133.75 billion
- Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale, Germany – €126.49 billion