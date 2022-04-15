For large banks, the balance sheet total is still a crucial indicator of how well a bank is doing—particularly amid the ongoing pandemic and resulting financial crisis.

With the 2021 edition of the 50 largest European banks published by S&P Global Market Intelligence, we get a good indication of each bank’s volume in terms of lending (i.e. mortgages, business loans) and assets.

With its total assets amounting to €2,521 billion, French bank BNP Paribas comes out on top as the largest in Europe by asset, followed by HSBC and Crédit Agricole.

Here are the 50 Largest Banks in Europe (2020):

  1. BNP Paribas SA, France – €2,521.43 billion
  2. HSBC Holdings plc, UK – €2,439.55 billion
  3. Crédit Agricole Group, France – €2,241.39 billion
  4. Banco Santander SA, Spain – €1,508.26 billion
  5. Barclays plc, UK – €1,506.24 billion
  6. Société Générale SA, France – €1,461.95 billion
  7. Groupe BPCE, France – €1,445.71 billion
  8. Deutsche Bank AG, Germany – €1,325.26 billion
  9. Intesa Sanpaolo SpA, Italy – €1,002.61 billion
  10. Lloyds Banking Group plc, UK – €972.45 billion
  11. ING Groep NV, Netherlands – €937.28 billion
  12. UniCredit SpA, Italy – €931.46 billion
  13. Crédit Mutuel Group, France – €930.92 billion
  14. UBS Group AG, Switzerland – €920.31 billion
  15. NatWest Group PLC, UK – €892.34 billion
  16. Credit Suisse Group AG, Switzerland – €744.57 billion
  17. La Banque Postale SA, France – €737.18 billion
  18. CaixaBank SA, Spain – €661.36 billion
  19. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, Spain – €650.54 billion
  20. Standard Chartered plc, UK – €645.05 billion
  21. Rabobank, Netherlands – €632.26 billion
  22. DZ Bank AG, Germany – €594.57 billion
  23. Nordea Bank AB, Sweden – €552.16 billion
  24. Danske Bank A/S, Denmark – €552.07 billion
  25. Commerzbank AG, Germany – €506.92 billion
  26. PAO Sberbank of Russia, Russia – €398.15 billion
  27. ABN AMRO Group NV, Netherlands – €395.62 billion
  28. KBC Group NV, Belgium – €320.74 billion
  29. Svenska Handelsbanken AB, Sweden – €312.09 billion
  30. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB, Sweden – €302.65 billion
  31. Nationwide Building Society, UK – €285.97 billion
  32. DNB ASA, Norway – €278.40 billion
  33. Erste Group Bank AG, Austria – €277.39 billion
  34. Landesbank Baden-Württemberg, Germany – €276.45 billion
  35. Swedbank AB, Sweden – €258.27 billion
  36. Bayerische Landesbank, Germany – €256.27 billion
  37. Raiffeisen Gruppe Switzerland, Switzerland – €239.92 billion
  38. Nykredit A/S, Denmark – €223.79 billion
  39. BFA Sociedad Tenedora de Acciones SAU, Spain – €220.73 billion
  40. Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale, Germany – €219.32 billion
  41. Banco de Sabadell SA, Spain – €213.76 billion
  42. VTB Bank, Russia – €200.56 billion
  43. Belfius Banque SA, Belgium – €187.99 billion
  44. Banco BPM SpA, Italy – €183.69 billion
  45. Zürcher Kantonalbank, Switzerland – €174.05 billion
  46. Raiffeisen Bank International AG, Austria – €168.45 billion
  47. OP Financial Group, Finland – €160.21 billion
  48. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA, Italy – €150.36 billion
  49. Bank of Ireland Group PLC, Ireland – €133.75 billion
  50. Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale, Germany – €126.49 billion