Netflix has roughly 209 million global paid memberships, as of Q2 2021.

The streaming giant’s share of subscription OTT video viewing among adults is expected to shrink this year.

Netflix is still king in the over-the-top (OTT) space—the streaming giant accounts for a plurality of average time spent with subscription OTT video services among US adults. But, it’s also facing some tough competition among other key players including Disney+ and Hulu who are garnering new subscribers and taking a larger share of the OTT pie.

How many subscribers does Netflix have?

As of Q2 2021, Netflix has roughly 209 million global paid memberships, an increase of more than 16 million subscribers from the same time period last year.

Netflix subscribers in the US

While Netflix no longer breaks down US subscribers, we expect there will be 174.7 million Netflix viewers in the US in 2021, an increase of 2.7% from a year prior, according to our latest forecast. It’s important to note that our figures look at anyone who watches Netflix at least once a month regardless of whether or not their household pays for the service. That’s why they’re higher than what Netflix has reported in the past.

Netflix global subscribers by country

Netflix is currently available in more than 190 countries, and while its subscription business is more established in North America, it is growing steadily throughout other regions.

Here’s a breakdown of subscriptions and year-over-year growth as of Q2 2021:

United States and Canada

Nearly 74 million paid memberships, with a YoY growth rate of 10%

EMEA

Nearly 69 million paid memberships, with a YoY growth rate of 11%

LATAM

Nearly 39 million paid memberships, with a YoY growth rate of 1%

APAC

Nearly 28 million paid memberships, with a YoY growth rate of 9%

Is Netflix losing subscribers?

Worldwide, Netflix viewership continues to grow. This year, we expect there will be 579.3 million Netflix viewers worldwide, making up 7.5% of the population. By 2024, that figure will reach 670.7 million—or 8.4% of the population.

Netflix user statistics

When it comes to the VOD space, Netflix is still king. That said, the space is becoming more fragmented and the video streaming giant is losing share as its competitors, including Disney+ and Hulu, continue to add on new subscribers. As a result, Netflix’s share of subscription OTT video viewing among adults will shrink from 42.9% in 2020 to 40.6% in 2021, per our estimates.

Last year, Netflix users increased their time spent with the platform as many sheltered in place amid the pandemic. Specifically, Netflix users increased time spent on the platform by 11.2% YoY. Overall, Netflix still accounts for the largest portion of time consumers spend with subscription OTT video services, though its share is again slipping as users spend time on other VOD platforms.