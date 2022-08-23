The world’s leading companies rely on Insider Intelligence’s vetted data and actionable takeaways to make informed business decisions in a rapidly expanding digital ecosystem.

Bloomberg, FastCompany, and Glossy are just a few examples of the companies that featured Insider Intelligence research this past week.

Google Maps is the dominant navigation service in the US, with over 118.4 million monthly users in the country and a 56% share of the market among mobile users, according to a recent report from Insider Intelligence.

“Google is a verb. It’s just the default behavior for a lot of people to use Google,” said Yoram Wurmser, principal technology analyst at Insider Intelligence. In states where the procedure is more accessible, such as California and Maryland, Google Maps displayed mostly accurate results.

Google Maps is the dominant navigation service in the US. Unsplash

Still, the advertising windfall likely won’t be significant for drivers in the beginning, says Jeremy Goldman, director of marketing and commerce briefings at Insider Intelligence, noting that as ad sales shoot up (giving drivers a new revenue source), companies could use that growth as reasoning to keep wages low.

“I don’t even expect that to happen all that soon,” Goldman says, acknowledging that it takes time to build market share and develop the technology. “It’s really much more of a tactic to say, ‘Look what we’re doing for you, we’re buying you into this whole program.’”

As ad sales increase, drivers could have a new revenue source. Unsplash

Sky Canaves, senior retail and ecommerce analyst at Insider Intelligence, said the shift to wholesale could be a necessary save for the company considering the store closures in 2020 that made Cos’s already small US retail presence even smaller.

“Although H&M reported strong sales for the first half of the year, its core fast-fashion consumer may be feeling the pinch of inflation and cutting back on discretionary spending in the months ahead. It makes sense to target a more premium consumer segment that shops at the higher Cos price points,” Canaves said. “The US accessible luxury market is still going strong, but a key question will be how Cos can differentiate its offerings to appeal to consumers and develop long-term brand loyalty.”