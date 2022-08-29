The world’s leading companies rely on Insider Intelligence’s vetted data and actionable takeaways to make informed business decisions in a rapidly expanding digital ecosystem.

“Although Twitter has a smaller user base than some of its competitors, reporting mDAU instead of monthly active users is an understandable financial strategy,” according to Jasmine Enberg, a social media analyst at Insider Intelligence.

“Twitter’s switch to publicly reporting mDAUs only came at a time when it was struggling to show growth in monthly users,” she adds. “The company’s value proposition to advertisers has long been the quality of its audience, rather than the overall size of its user base.”

“There is more growth, but it’s slowing growth,” said Jeremy Goldman, director of marketing and commerce briefings at the market research firm eMarketer.

According to eMarketer data, the percentage of U.S. adults using grocery delivery doubled from 15% in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 31% two years later. Now that online grocery platforms have picked the “low-hanging fruit” of people easily persuaded to try online grocery shopping, that growth has tapered off, Goldman said.

Suzy Davidkhanian, principal analyst at market research firm Insider Intelligence, said that loyalty programs almost gamify shopping. But with so many companies launching their own loyalty programs, retailers have been getting more creative about what perks they offer, she said.

“Before it was much more simplistic like the buy five coffees get one free [model], and now, consumers are very savvy,” Davidkhanian said. “They’re just finding more clever ways to just be different and offer things that work with their customer base to get them to keep coming back.”

In their effort to differentiate their loyalty programs, Davidkhanian said retailers run the risk of making it too complicated for people to understand. Retailers should also be aware of what loyalty program structure makes sense for its customer base. Otherwise, they risk turning off loyal customers.

“If it’s too hard to use and too hard for a consumer to implement the value of the loyalty program, you’re going to lose them and then you’re going to really lose them forever,” Davidkhanian said. “It’s hard to come back from a bad experience because there are just so many places you can buy things from.”