The world’s leading companies rely on Insider Intelligence’s vetted data and actionable takeaways to make informed business decisions in a rapidly expanding digital ecosystem.

The New York Times, AdWeek, and Quartz are just a few examples of the companies that featured Insider Intelligence research this past week. We have curated the top 3 featured quotations that we believe will be most interesting and relevant to our clients.

“Disney still faces economic uncertainty and intense competition,” Paul Verna, principal analyst at Insider Intelligence, a research firm, said in an email, “but its quarterly performance should at least temporarily put to rest some of Wall Street’s gloomier perceptions about the company and, more broadly, about the entertainment industry.”

Disney’s profits jump 50 percent despite economic uncertainty. Unsplash

“The looming deprecation of third-party cookies and a heightened emphasis on consumer privacy have increased the value of first-party data, a trend made apparent by several of the major media acquisitions of the last year,” said Insider Intelligence senior analyst Max Willens.

“And in expanding its digital footprint by acquiring a property known for its political coverage, Cox Enterprises positions itself to attract even larger ad buys ahead of the coming midterms,” Willens said. “Last August, the legacy broadcast company Nexstar made a similar acquisition when it nabbed The Hill for $130 million.”

said. “Last August, the legacy broadcast company Nexstar made a similar acquisition when it nabbed The Hill for $130 million.” “Axios Local, with its hyper-targeted geographic relevance, could also act as a vehicle for political spend,” Willens said. “Combined, between its digital, local, television and radio channels, Cox Enterprises can offer political advertisers thousands of targeted touchpoints in one media buy.”

said. “Combined, between its digital, local, television and radio channels, Cox Enterprises can offer political advertisers thousands of targeted touchpoints in one media buy.” “Media is a good business if you can attract a sought-after audience and keep their attention,” Willens said.

Recent media acquisitions demonstrate the value of first-party data. Unsplash

Jasmine Enberg, a principal analyst at the market research firm Insider Intelligence, told Quartz that Twitter’s relatively small user base lends itself well to the mDAU metric. In its most recent financial results (pdf), Twitter counted 237.8 million mDAU, which is measly compared to Facebook’s 1.97 billion DAU (pdf). “mDAUs are more a reflection of user engagement, and Twitter’s value proposition to advertisers has always been the high level of engagement of its core users,” she said. “The more engaged users are, the more likely it is that they will see and respond to an ad.”

Enberg thinks that the switch from MAU to mDAU in 2019 was in part to mask some of Twitter’s slow user growth. Insider Intelligence estimates that Twitter’s global monthly user base will grow by 4.6% this year, but its US user base will decline by 0.5% and will continue to fall through 2025.