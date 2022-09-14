The world’s leading companies rely on Insider Intelligence’s vetted data and actionable takeaways to make informed business decisions in a rapidly expanding digital ecosystem.

CBS News, AdWeek, and Cheddar are just a few examples of the companies that featured Insider Intelligence research this past week.

“Apple is focusing on its most popular product categories and expanding the range of models and price points to capture more users,” Gadjo Sevilla, senior analyst at Insider Intelligence, said in a research note.

While products are shipping fairly soon, Sevilla noted that there would likely be delays for the most popular items.“

Expect delivery times to extend well into November, especially for the new iPhone 14 Plus, which will likely be in high demand,” he wrote.

Consumers can expect delays as Apple rolls out its new products. Unsplash

Social commerce is anticipated to grow 34% from last year to $53.1 billion in 2022, per Insider Intelligence research.

However, the majority of these purchases are happening, because consumers are being referred on social platforms to retailers’ apps and sites, versus buying on the platforms themselves, said Peter Newman, director of forecasting at Insider Intelligence

Consumers are buying directly from retailers, rather than on social platforms. Unsplash

“Just a few years ago, if you looked at ad-supported streaming compared to linear television streaming, ad-supported streaming was only about a 10th of TV,” Ross Benes, Insider senior analyst, said, “And by next year or the year after, it will be about half.”

Streaming advertising also offers new opportunities that may not be available on traditional TV commercials, says AMC Networks SVP advanced advertising & digital partnerships Evan Adlman.

“FAST or CTV as a whole—the ability to advertise on a connected device—gives the advertiser and the programmer access to anonymized viewership data that they haven’t had in the past,” he explained.