Remote patient monitoring (RPM) tools consist of mobile technologies that extend the patient-caregivers beyond a traditional clinical setting.

Insider Intelligence rounded up eight medical device vendors evolving their offerings to seize the growing RPM opportunity in healthcare.

US health systems and hospitals are increasingly turning to remote patient monitoring (RPM) to improve patient outcomes and reduce hospitalization costs. These tools consist of mobile technologies that extend the patient-caregivers beyond a traditional clinical setting, keeping an eye on chronic illnesses and helping consumers track their symptoms.

RPM is a growing market that’s already proving its value; a recent KLAS Research report found 38% of healthcare organizations report that their RPM program reduced admissions, while 25% cited improved patient satisfaction and 25% reported cost reductions since implementing an RPM program.

And as an aging population and labor shortages pressure providers and payers to relocate treatment outside the hospital, the market is set to surge to nearly $16 billion by 2023, per Research and Markets.

Here’s how eight medical device vendors are evolving their offerings to seize the growing RPM opportunity.

Dexcom

San Diego-based Dexcom offers continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) products and CLARITY software platform to help diabetes patients keep track of their glucose levels. Its CGM systems send real-time glucose readings to compatible smart devices every five minutes to keep patients, their physicians, and their loved ones informed of their glucose levels.

The company is also partnering with Alphabet’s life sciences unit, Verily, iterate on its existing technologies bring new RPM products to market. Currently, the two are working on smaller, less-intrusive implantable diabetes sensors that use Bluetooth to transmit health data to a monitoring device or smartphone.

Senseonics

Like Dexcom, Maryland-based medtech company Senseonics is an CGM manufacturer for diabetes patients. Its main products include an implantable sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a smartphone app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

According to mHealthIntelligence, Senseonics earned the first-ever US Food and Drug Administration approval for a monitoring system that uses an implantable sensor to track blood sugar levels. It touts its flagship Eversense product as “the first and only CGM with an implantable sensor that lasts up to 90 days.”

AT&T

American telecom giant AT&T has been building out its mobile health (mHealth) portfolio, which includes a number of patents and partnerships to improve RPM offerings, for much of the last decade.

Most recently, the carrier partnered with mobile healthcare software and data-collection company OneLife Technologies Corp to connect the first medical wearable certified for its LTE-M low-powered network.

Designed as a complete solution for affordable telehealth and remote patient monitoring capabilities, the OnePulse smartwatch transmits users’ health data to the cloud, where clinicians, patients, and caregivers can monitor user status in real time. It also connects other medical devices, such as a blood pressure cuffs, glucometers, and weight scales via Bluetooth.

Medtronic

Medtronic Care Management Services (MCMS) offers a full suite of peripheral devices connected to patient platforms to monitor biometrics, vital signs, and patient-submitted symptom information. Its connected devices include weight scales, glucometers, blood pressure monitors, and pulse oximeters.

Information from MCMS’ RPM platforms can be accessed on its NetResponse interactive web- and app-based health system, which integrates with smartphones, tablets, or personal computers to encourage patients to play an active role in their health. Patients can log in at any time, answer a series of questions, and submit their data to a healthcare provider for review and recommendation.

Resideo

At the end of 2018, Honeywell officially spun off Resideo, a publicly traded subsidiary focused on making people feel “safe, comfortable, and cared for in their homes.” Resideo’s connected solutions include healthcare-focused offerings from Life Care Solutions.

Resideo offers a line of RPM devices for vital signs collection and voice-enabled, disease-specific symptom management for patients with chronic diseases including hypertension, COPD, CHF, and diabetes. The devices integrate with Resideo’s LifeStream Management Suite of monitoring and analytics software for care providers to track real-time patient health and streamline delivery of care.

Philips Healthcare

Philips RPM tools, consisting of its eCareCoordinator clinical dashboard and eCareCompanion patient app, are designed to help hospital “frequent fliers” improve quality of life and reduce cost burdens by improving self-care, regaining stability, and reducing 30-day readmissions.

In late 2017, Philips Healthcare finalized a deal with VitalHealth, a Dutch telehealth company specializing in population health technology, to strengthen its RPM offerings for chronic disease populations, including people with diabetes, COPD, congestive heart failure, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and depression.

ResMed

San Diego-based medical equipment company ResMed is a leader in cloud-connected devices to manage sleep apnea, asthma, and disordered breathing. It’s spun out a joint venture with Verily focused on sleep tracking that could offer health systems and insurers real-time insights into patient sleeping data.

ResMed has also made a recent push into digital therapeutics to strengthen its connected health play. The company purchased digital therapeutics startup Propeller Health for $225 million to provide a connected health solution for people living with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

VRI

Ohio-based VRI is a medical-alert systems company focused on helping seniors live safely, comfortably, and independently. Its suite of offerings includes the VRI Connect medical alert system, VRI Mobilecare mobile medical alert system, VRI Medconnect mobile medication monitoring, and VRI Careconnect vitals monitoring.

Together, these solutions enable doctors to monitor the daily vitals of patients with chronic illnesses such as diabetes, congestive heart failure, hypertension, COPD, and asthma. Likewise, they allow seniors to take control of their health by staying on top of prescription regimens and having 24/7 support from trained care representatives.

