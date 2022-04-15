Medical device companies and startups have transformed wearables into personal healthcare tools.

We rounded up the top 10 medical device companies and startups developing wearable healthcare tech.

Wearable health technology may have started out as simple step counters, but medical device companies and startups have transformed these wearables into cutting-edge personal healthcare tools. Wearable technology can be worn as wrist-bands, watches, glasses or clothing – and the list doesn’t end there.

Consumers are seeing the benefits of activity tracking to meet their health and fitness goals, and this growing demand urges companies to continue advancing their medical device technology.

From Digital Medicine to motion tracking technology, here are 10 of the top medical device companies and startups developing healthcare technology for the wearables market.

1. Proteus

Proteus Digital Health is at the forefront of Digital Medicine, one of the newest categories of pharmaceuticals. Its product Proteus Discover is a Digital Medicine made up of ingestible sensors, a small wearable sensor patch, an application on a mobile device, and a provider portal.

Proteus Discover is the world’s first Digital Medicine that allows patients to recover quickly due to its ability to remove guesswork around diagnosis and treatments. By providing direct insight to a user’s data, Proteus Discover delivers medication-taking and health patterns right to a user’s healthcare provider.

2. Neurotech

As the innovator of in-home EEG setups, Neurotech is a standout leader in the EEG industry. Its in-home EEG solution performs both Routine and Long-Term Monitored EEG studies that can be recorded, and the results are available for viewing on Neurotech’s innovative Physician Database.

Additionally, Neurotech offers both continuous and intermittent remote EEG monitoring services for epilepsy monitoring units and intensive care units. Through real-time communication, Neurotech can share EEG results with EMU/ICU hospital staff to identify electrographic seizures and baseline changes that may not be physically noticeable.

3. Stanford Biology

Researchers at Stanford University School of Medicine, along with other collaborators, tracked the biology of over 100 people and discovered a new means of detecting disease. Their study used data from wearable technology, genome sequencing, and microbial and molecular profiling that gave each person an initial, individual baseline of data.

As the scientists continued to track the baselines, they also kept tabs on any abnormalities that could signal the development of disease. The team identified 13 disease-related findings, including lymphoma, high blood pressure, and precancers. According to the scientists, many of these findings would have been missed by typical health screens.

4. Augmedix

This innovative startup has reinvented the way Google Glass is used. Augmedix allows doctors to better connect with their patients by changing how documentation and administrative tasks are completed. With Augmedix, Doctors simply wear the smart glasses during appointments and, via a live stream, interact with human transcribers.

These transcribers access the audio and video feed of the doctor-patient interaction, take notes, and update patient records in real time – saving doctors up to 15 hours a week on patient charting. Not only does this technology allow patients to connect with their doctors, but it also provides an overall improvement to the quality and accuracy of patient documentation.

5. Athos

The Athos Training System is one of the few wearable health technologies that comes in the form of actual clothing. This wearable technology includes form-fitting shirts, shorts, and leggings that have plastic panels for an oval-shaped biosignal sensor to be inserted during workouts.

Athos gives athletes and their coaches precise data that combines proprietary muscle activity measures and motion tracking technology. The System analyzes exercise in a muscle-specific format, where athletes can see what muscles they’re using and how they’re being used – allowing them to correct themselves when not engaging the right muscle groups, and giving them satisfaction when working the right ones.

6. Atlas Tracking

Body sensing technology is the primary focus of Atlas Tracking. The Alas Multi-Trainer 3 is reportedly the only sports watch that is compatible with over 1,000+ exercises, and its body sensing technology keeps a record of the user’s activity and delivers suggested goals based on the wearer’s movement history.

What’s unique about this company is that it created a way for its device to keep track of how many repetitions the user completes – increasing workout efficiency by over 20%. The sports watch comes with a corresponding app that displays the user’s heart rate and heart rate variability, calculated by a heart rate monitor.

7. MATRIX

MATRIX is a top competitor in thermoelectric energy efficiency with itsPowerWatch products. What sets this watch apart from other smartwatches, is it never needs to be charged – running on a dual thermoelectric and solar-cell technology that powers up by capturing body heat from the user and from the sun.

The MATRIX PowerWatch 2 is equipped with a pedometer, heart rate monitor, GPS, sleep tracker, and a corresponding app. Additionally, because the PowerWatch is constantly receiving the user’s body heat, it’s able to tell the wearer how much energy they’re using.

8. Apple

This internationally renowned company is a top competitor in the wearable healthcare technology market. Its latest smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 7, includes heart rate, ECG, and O2 monitoring, sleep tracking, automatic handwashing detection, and fall detection – which automatically call emergency services if it detects the wearer has been immobile for about a minute.

The watch also includes automatic workout detection that encourages the user to set individual goals and track their overall progress using a corresponding Activity app. The watch even includes pace alerts, where the user can tell if they are moving above or below their target pace.

9. FitBit

As the first company to introduce wireless syncing with wireless devices, FitBit has been at the forefront of wearable healthcare technology for years. One of its latest wearables, the Versa, includes heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, and on-screen workouts.

The Versa also includes female health tracking, which allows women to compare their ovulation cycle to other stats – like sleep and activity. FitBit also made sure to incorporate daily reminders for the user, such as to keep active throughout the day, and comes with personalized guided breathing sessions that tailor to the wearer’s heart rate.

10. Garmin

For outdoor users, Garmin produces top-tier wearable technology that comes with accurate GPS navigation. The Garmin Forerunner 235 is described as a GPS running watch, and is able to track the wearer’s distance, pace, and heart rate.

The Forerunner comes with a built-in accelerometer that captures distance and pace data when the user is running. Whether the user is working out in a city or in the woods, its GPS and GLONASS compatibility locates their position quickly and effectively – providing them with accurate pace and distance insight.

