Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information – Supplemental Form
If you are a resident of California or Virginia, you may opt out of the sale or sharing of your personal information, including its use for targeted advertising purposes. To opt out, please complete the following steps:
-
Step 1: If you haven’t already, you may opt-out of the sale or sharing of your browser-based data in one of two ways:
- Click here to visit Insider Intelligence’s Preference Center and toggle “on” the “Do Not Sell/Share” opt-out; or
- Enable your Global Privacy Control (“GPC”) signal to include the opt-out of the sale or sharing of your personal data.
- Step 2: To opt out of the sale or sharing of your remaining personal information (i.e., personal information based on your account or subscription), please submit your full name, email and state of residence using the email dns-request@insiderintelligence.com. This information will not be used or disclosed for any purpose other than for processing this request.
By submitting the above request via email you confirm that:
- Under penalty of perjury, you declare the submitted information is true, correct and that you are the person, or the parent, guardian or authorized agent of the person, whose name appears in your request.
- You understand and agree that this request will be processed in accordance with applicable laws, and that you may not receive a response if not required by law.