Insider Intelligence Employee Privacy Policy

Effective Date: February 22, 2023

eMarketer, Inc. d/b/a Insider Intelligence (“Intelligence,” “our,” “we,” and “us”) is committed to respecting your privacy and protecting your personal information. This Employee Privacy Policy applies to any of our employees, contractors, job applicants, prospective employees, and former employees about whom we have collected personal information for employment-related purposes only, including in the course of employment or application for employment with us (collectively, “you”). We provide this Employee Privacy Policy to comply with applicable privacy laws.

In addition, the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 and the California Privacy Rights Act of 2020 (together, the “CCPA”) provide California residents with rights to receive certain disclosures. These disclosures regard the collection, use, and sharing of personal information, as well as rights to access, correct, delete, and restrict the sale, use, and disclosure of certain personal information we collect about them, unless exceptions apply. California residents also have the right not to receive discriminatory treatment by us for the exercise of your privacy rights under the CCPA. If you are a California resident, you may submit a request to exercise these rights by emailing us at privacy@insiderintelligence.com.

For the purposes of this Policy, except where a different definition is noted, “personal information” means information that identifies, relates to, describes, is reasonably capable of being associated with, or could reasonably be linked, directly or indirectly, with a particular individual or household. Personal information does not include publicly available information; lawfully obtained, truthful information that is a matter of public concern; information that has been de-identified or aggregated; or other information covered by certain sector-specific privacy laws, as consistent with state law. Any capitalized term used and not otherwise defined below has the meaning assigned to it in our Privacy Policy.

This Employee Privacy Policy governs personal information collected by Intelligence for employment-related purposes only. To learn more about our privacy practices with respect to personal information collected about consumers and other individuals for purposes unrelated to employment, please refer to our Privacy Policy. To learn more about the employment-related privacy practices of Intelligence’s affiliate, Insider, Inc. (“Insider”), please refer to the Insider Employee Privacy Policy.

Please note that certain of the disclosures and rights provided in this Employee Privacy Policy are done so voluntarily depending on your location, jurisdiction, and/or status. Intelligence retains, and does not waive, its rights under applicable law, including any relevant exemptions or rights in your jurisdiction or location of residents.

If you have a disability and would like to access this Employee Privacy Policy in an alternative format, please email us at privacy@insiderintelligence.com.