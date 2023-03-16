Analyst Access Program
The Analyst Access Program enhances an Insider Intelligence subscription by giving you exclusive time with the thought leaders who craft our research. No matter the challenge facing your business amid the economic headwinds of 2023, the Analyst Access Program can help.
Prepare your strategy
Get executive buy-in
Save time and resources
Educate your teams
Answer questions about specific trends
Session Types
Our Analyst Access Program is built on the foundation of what makes Insider Intelligence research critical to some of the most successful companies in the world. The sessions available are tied to our most relevant and timely research and data to help you drive profitable sales, legitimize strategic ideas, and develop models of addressable markets and opportunities.
Have one of our industry leaders walk your team through a data-rich industry presentation leaving your audience with deeper knowledge on market dynamics and big trends. Perfect for strategy prep, leadership summits, board meetings, lunch and learn events, and so much more.
Whether you would like to unpack a benchmark or explore a specific report from our platform, our expert will lead a one-hour deep dive discussion into the report including a Q&A at the end.
Our industry leading forecast team produces more than 100 comprehensive forecasts with thousands of metrics. This product is the chance to hear the lead forecaster walk you and your team through an overview of the modules along with our assumptions and the key metrics to look out for as you build your models and a highlight of the biggest trends.
Draw on our industry expertise with a one-hour discussion to gain deeper insights and our analyst’s point of view on market dynamics, consumer trends, or innovation on a specific topic in your industry.
Evaluate your institution across the key feature categories in our Benchmark reports, and weigh scores according to the results of a consumer survey to pinpoint product development short- and long-term priorities for your organization.
Have one of our experts give a state of the union presentation to your clients or potential clients at an event you host.
Meet the Analysts
Our research helps clients in marketing, strategy, product development, and more.
RETAIL AND ECOMMERCE
Andrew LipsmanPrincipal Analyst
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Tiffani MontezPrincipal Analyst
How AAP will make an impact for you
Frequently Asked Questions
Is the Analyst Access Program included with an Insider Intelligence subscription?
The Analyst Access Program is only available to Insider Intelligence clients at an additional price depending on which session type you select. We encourage you to fill out the form below and speak with one of our representatives to learn more.
How is the Analyst Access Program different from similar programs at other market research firms?
The Analyst Access Program offers a more detailed and nuanced enhancement of our research and data. Our analysts have hands-on industry experience and offer sought-after thought leadership that has been featured in top-tier media and leading industry events. As a result, we are able to offer a long-term view into where businesses should focus their improvements and investments.
How far in advance do I need to book a session?
We suggest you allow at least four weeks for the analyst to prepare for the session, though this is subject to both client and analyst availability, the density of the topic, and other factors. Given the exclusivity and level of detail, we strive to ensure you extract the maximum value from each session. Please speak with a representative to schedule a date that works best for all parties.
How many people can be at a session?
We tailor the sessions to best serve your particular needs and pain points. If you are looking to use the Analyst Access Program to validate your strategy at a board meeting, you might select Industry Insights, whereas an external presentation would necessitate Hosted Events. Our representatives can offer guidance on which session type would best suit your individual needs and how many members of your organization should attend.
What industries do you cover under the Analyst Access Program?
The Analyst Access Program includes the full spectrum of the coverage areas included with an Insider Intelligence subscription:
- Retail and Ecommerce
- Financial Services
- Advertising, Media, and Marketing
- Health
- Technology
