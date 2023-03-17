Andrew Lipsman Principal Analyst

Andrew Lipsman is the preeminent industry analyst covering retail media networks. His work as a Principal Analyst at Insider Intelligence includes retail and ecommerce topics such as RMNs, grocery ecommerce, D2C brands, social commerce, mobile commerce, holiday shopping, and Amazon.

He has spoken at NRF Big Show 2023, Shoptalk 2023 and 2022, and Groceryshop 2022 and 2021. Previously, Andrew was SVP of Marketing and Insights at comScore, covering multiple industries and overseeing the company’s global marketing insights and thought leadership initiatives.

Andrew has been a regular contributor to the Journal of Advertising Research and is frequently quoted by leading news organizations like the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, Advertising Age, CNN, Fortune, Reuters, and Bloomberg. Andrew holds an MBA from Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management and his undergraduate degree from Duke University.