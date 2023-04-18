Bill Fisher Principal Analyst, UK

Bill Fisher is an Insider Intelligence principal analyst at Insider Intelligence covering digital marketing in the UK, from ad tech, to media usage, to demographic trends. He also hosts the monthly “Behind the Numbers: Around the World” podcast.

Bill has 25 years’ experience in the technology sector, having previously worked at research firms Ovum and Gartner. He has been cited by numerous top tier media publications including the BBC, the FT, and the Guardian, has spoken at numerous events, and sat on the Mobile World Congress Global Mobile Awards judging panel for many years.

Bill holds a BA in Linguistics and Modern English Language from Lancaster University.