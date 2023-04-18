Meet The Analysts
Retail & Ecommerce
Blake Droesch
Senior Analyst
Blake Droesch is a Senior Analyst on Insider Intelligence’s Retail & Ecommerce team at Insider Intelligence. He leads the firm’s grocery coverage, which includes sales forecasts, industry trends, and consumer insights. His coverage also includes topics like delivery, subscription ecommerce, and shoppable media. In his time at Insider Intelligence, he previously covered social media advertising and marketing.
Blake is a frequent guest on Insider Intelligence’s Behind the Numbers podcast and his analysis has been featured in The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Chicago Tribune, NPR, and others.
Blake holds a BA in English Literature from Chapman University.