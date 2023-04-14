Eleni Digalaki Senior Director, Content

Eleni Digalaki is a Senior Director of Content at Insider Intelligence, leading our financial services (banking, payments, and insurance), technology, and demographics teams. She is responsible for shaping content priorities, overseeing production, and implementing Insider Intelligence’s data-driven strategy across these verticals.

Previously, she was a Principal Analyst at Insider Intelligence writing for leaders across the insurance and banking industries. She has also worked as a Senior Equity Markets Analyst at FactSet, as well as within M&A at Investment Bank of Greece, and Strategy at Marfin Popular Bank.

She is a frequent speaker at Money 20/20, Innovate Finance, Fintech Connect, Finovate, and many more.

Eleni holds an MSc in Finance from the University of York and a BSc in Economics from Athens University of Economics and Business.