Evelyn Mitchell Principal Analyst

Evelyn Mitchell is an eMarketer senior analyst at Insider Intelligence covering the US digital ad market, including spending trends, programmatic media buying, ad measurement and ad tech. In addition to her written coverage, Evelyn has appeared across eMarketer’s media channels in webinars, panels, and podcasts and presented at Programmatic I/O New York 2022.

Evelyn has been quoted by major news organizations like Bloomberg, Reuters, the Associated Press, CNN and the BBC, as well as prominent trade outlets AdAge, Adweek, and Digiday.

Evelyn graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with bachelor’s degrees in Dramatic Arts and Advertising. She earned her MA in Mass Communication from UNC’s Hussman School of Journalism and Media, where she was one of a handful of recipients of the prestigious Roy H. Park fellowship.