Jasmine Enberg Principal Analyst

Jasmine Enberg is a Principal Analyst for Insider Intelligence covering social media and the creator economy. Her work at Insider Intelligence includes leading our coverage of Twitter and Snapchat, as well as reporting on TikTok, Meta, and YouTube.

Her analysis and commentary are frequently cited in top-tier media outlets including The New York Times, Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, the AP, Barron’s, and more.

Jasmine is a regular guest on Bloomberg TV and CBS News, and has also appeared on CNBC, NBC, BBC, and more. She is also a speaker at major industry events, including Cannes 2022 and 2023, Creator Economy Live 2023, and Shoptalk 2023. Jasmine holds an undergraduate degree in journalism from New York University.