Lisa Phillips Principal Analyst

Lisa Phillips leads the Digital Health coverage at Insider Intelligence, focusing on the digital transformation of the healthcare industry. Since joining the company in March 2021, she has increased research coverage of healthcare consumers, physicians, pharmaceutical and healthcare marketing, and the growth of retail health, among other topics. She is also a regular contributor to the Insider Intelligence podcast, “Behind the Numbers.”

Lisa is a seasoned business-to-business journalist, editor, and analyst. She has covered advertising and marketing at Advertising Age and American Demographics; the business of law at The American Lawyer; and oversaw the US editorial team at Gartner, Inc.

Prior to landing at Insider Intelligence, she served as editorial director for healthcare coverage at Irving Levin Associates, Inc.