Matteo Ceurvels Principal Analyst

As a member of the international content team at eMarketer|Insider Intelligence, Matteo is responsible for researching, analyzing, and staying up to date on the latest digital trends across Latin America and Spain. His main areas of focus include: ad spending, ecommerce, retail media, social media, consumer behavior, among others.

Matteo has more than a decade of experience in building strategic communications and marketing initiatives in both the private and public sectors, including the United Nations, Council of the Americas, and his own digital consulting agency, MCS Global Media. Matteo is proficient in nine languages and has regional expertise in developing digital strategies throughout Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East.

Matteo is a frequent speaker at regional industry events—including Advertising Week Latin America and IAB Beyond Digital—as well as local ones hosted by the Santiago Chamber of Commerce (CCS), the Argentine Chamber of Ecommerce (CACE), Mexican Association of Online Sales (AMVO), among others. Matteo graduated summa cum laude from Pace University in NYC with a dual Bachelor of Arts degree in Spanish and Latin American Studies and a double minor in Political Science and Middle Eastern Studies.

In his free time, Matteo teaches foreign languages and guest lectures on topics pertaining to Latin American political and economic development. His writing has appeared in a variety of political and marketing blogs, scholarly journals, as well as literary magazines.