Meet The Analysts
Advertising, Media & Marketing
Oscar Orozco
Director of Forecasting
Oscar is a Director of Forecasting at Insider Intelligence primarily covering digital marketing, from media consumption and engagement to industry ad spending insights. In his role, Oscar oversees 5 analysts on the forecasting team covering a variety of topics, including anything media and marketing, retail, payments, and emerging tech.
Previously, Oscar worked in custom research and consulting at ORC International and Winterberry Group.
Oscar is a frequent guest on Insider Intelligence’s Behind the Numbers podcast and his forecasts and insights have been featured in the Wall Street Journal, Axios, Fortune, Adweek, CNBC, and other media outlets.
Oscar holds a BA in Economics and Political Science from New York University.