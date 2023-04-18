Meet The Analysts
Retail & Ecommerce Forecasting
Whitney Birdsall
Senior Forecast Analyst
Whitney Birdsall is a Senior Forecasting Analyst at Insider Intelligence. Although she is the team’s Retail & Ecommerce Lead, since joining Insider Intelligence in 2020 she has also worked on numerous forecasts across all categories including Ad Spend, Social Media, Digital Health, and Financial Services.
Previously, Whitney was a Media Analyst at Subway World Franchise Headquarters. There she coordinated with digital & social media partners to garner learnings related to media performance, creative optimization, and consumer behavior that provided actionable insights for optimizing Subway’s media strategy and content development. Prior to that she held a similar role at Ebiquity, a media investment analysis company.
Whitney holds a BA in Public Relations and Communications from Howard University.