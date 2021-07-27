Benchmark Reports
Benchmark Reports from Insider Intelligence leverage our proprietary data to rank the major players in a given industry based on our original methodology, survey questions, and ranking system.
Key Benefits
Insider Intelligence Benchmark Reports are critical for decision-makers at any company under the scope of our coverage areas of Advertising, Media, Marketing, Financial Services, Technology, Health, Ecommerce, and Retail.
The companies featured in a given Benchmark Report can use the findings to inform their future roadmaps and stack up their offerings against their key competitors by:
Identifying on a feature-by-feature level what is most valuable to customers
Evaluating their strengths and opportunities within key categories of features
Those companies not in the report but still in the industry will still find the Benchmarks invaluable as they:
Identify which features and categories are most valuable to prospective customers, thereby informing feature development strategies
Analyze areas of weakness to determine how to bolster their capabilities
Benchmark Methodology
Our team of research analysts runs through a rigorous and proprietary process when constructing Benchmark Reports.
01
Determine Key Factors
First, we determine what factors will serve as the basis for the report. For example, our annual Digital Trust Report ranks the major social media platforms across five pillars, including Security, Legitimacy, and Ad Experience. For our Mobile Banking Emerging Features report, we identify 42 features that will differentiate financial institutions’ mobile banking lineups — based on their rarity, utility, or novelty — within six categories.
02
Conduct Survey
From here, we conduct a consumer survey from a carefully vetted pool of respondents that aligns with the broader population on criteria such as age, gender, and income. As an example, our Banking Digital Trust Survey collected responses from more than 2,400 US digital banking users. Respondents to the survey were users of online or mobile banking at one of the 10 largest banks in the study.
03
Apply Proprietary Ranking
The third and final step involves using our own proprietary weighted scorecards to generate the final rankings in the report.
Each report features a unique system; for example, in our Banking Digital Trust Report we:
- Assigned category weights
- Determined banks’ scores within each category
- Weighted each bank’s customer segments
- Added up the category scores to equal the overall digital trust scores of each bank
04
Add Critical Context
While the final rankings in each Benchmark provide a snapshot of the data, they are just the start of the insights within the report. Our analysts run through the data with a fine-toothed comb and then prescribe insights on each company featured in the report, as well as other companies in the industry. And finally, we are fully transparent on how we construct each Benchmark, with a full Methodology section and Appendix.
Featured Benchmarks
The world’s foremost companies and business leaders across the globe utilize our Benchmarks to inform their strategic campaigns and gain an edge against their competitors.
The Banking Digital Trust Report 2021
Insider Intelligence's second annual Banking Digital Trust survey polled US digital banking users on which factors across six key dimensions—Security, Privacy, Reputation, Reliability, Ease of Use, and Feature Breadth—most influence their level of trust in their banks’ digital channels.
The Digital Trust Report 2020
This fourth annual Benchmark evaluates US social media users’ perceptions of nine major social networks—Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Reddit, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube—on five key measures of digital trust: Security, Legitimacy, Community, Ad Experience, and Ad Relevance.
The Canada Mobile Banking Emerging Features Benchmark 2021
This inaugural study, weighted based on responses to a consumer survey, ranks the seven largest Canadian financial institutions by assets according to their mobile banking capabilities. It presents detailed benchmarking data on the availability of 42 mobile features, selected by analysts based on their propensity to set FIs apart.
