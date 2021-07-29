Contact Sales:1-800-405-0844
Does my company subscribe?
Newsletter sign-up
Log in
Become a ClientGet a DemoPricing
InsightsEventsPricing

Industries Overview

Our research focuses on the five core coverage areas below. We apply our rigorous research methodology to our reports, charts, forecasts, and more to keep our clients at the forefront of key developments and trends before they hit the mainstream.
Advertising & MarketingSocial MediaContent MarketingEmail MarketingVideoBrowse All →
Ecommerce & RetailEcommerce SalesMcommerceRetail SalesSocial CommerceBrowse All →
Financial ServicesBankingPaymentsFintechWealth ManagementBrowse All →
GeographiesAsia-PacificCentral & Eastern EuropeLatin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaNorth AmericaWestern Europe
HealthValue-Based CareDigital TherapeuticsTelehealthOnline PharmacyBrowse All →
TechnologyConnected Devices5GArtificial Intelligence (AI)Browse All →
More IndustriesReal EstateCustomer ExperienceB2BTravelSmall Business (SMB)Browse All →
All Topics

Latest Articles

Browse All →

Millennials, higher earners most likely to belong to travel loyalty or rewards programs

Article |
 Apr 4, 2023

PayPal scores major deal with Live Nation following Ticketmaster debacle

Article |
 Apr 4, 2023

TikTok is changing the way Gen Zs shop

Article |
 Apr 4, 2023

Email conversion rates decline as use of email automation ramps up

Article |
 Apr 4, 2023

UFC and WWE mega-merger will create a streaming and advertising powerhouse

Article |
 Apr 4, 2023

Leading AI researcher gives sobering warning about OpenAI’s AGI ambitions

Article |
 Apr 4, 2023

Micro-investing app Acorns acquires kid-focused GoHenry for undisclosed sum

Article |
 Apr 4, 2023

Study: 50% of Americans support government TikTok ban

Article |
 Apr 4, 2023

Meta, TikTok, and YouTube prepare to face off at 2023 Newfronts

Article |
 Apr 3, 2023

Target, Carvana, and Lowe’s are moving up the US ecommerce sales rank

Article |
 Apr 3, 2023

Block’s defense against allegations eases investor concerns but fails to answer key claims

Article |
 Apr 3, 2023
Explore our Research →

Products

Insider Intelligence delivers leading-edge research to clients in a variety of forms, including full-length reports and data visualizations to equip you with actionable takeaways for better business decisions.
Reports
In-depth analysis, benchmarks and shorter spotlights on digital trends.
Learn More
Forecasts
Interactive projections with 10k+ metrics on market trends, & consumer behavior.
Learn More
Charts
Proprietary data and over 3,000 third-party sources about the most important topics.
Learn More
Industry KPIs
Industry benchmarks for the most important KPIs in digital marketing, advertising, retail and ecommerce.
Learn More
Briefings
Client-only email newsletters with analysis and takeaways from the daily news.
Learn More

About Insider Intelligence

Our goal at Insider Intelligence is to unlock digital opportunities for our clients with the world’s most trusted forecasts, analysis, and benchmarks. Spanning five core coverage areas and dozens of industries, our research on digital transformation is exhaustive.
Our Story
Learn more about our mission and how Insider Intelligence came to be.
Learn More
Methodology
Rigorous proprietary data vetting strips biases and produces superior insights.
Learn More
Our People
Take a look into our corporate culture and view our open roles.
Join the Team
Contact Us
Speak to a member of our team to learn more about Insider Intelligence.
Contact Us
Newsroom
See our latest press releases, news articles or download our press kit.
Learn More
Advertising & Sponsorship Opportunities
Reach an engaged audience of decision-makers.
Learn More
Events
Browse our upcoming and past webinars and other events.
Learn More
Podcasts
Tune in to eMarketer's daily, weekly, and monthly podcasts.
Learn More

Industry Briefings

Deep insights delivered at the speed of news. These daily briefings provide you and your teams with context and analysis of breaking, relevant developments.

Access Our Briefings Get a Demo
Insider Intelligence Industry Briefings

Key Benefits

Our daily updates are paired with data and analysis from forecasts and research reports to provide you with relevant information needed to plan both your immediate and long-term future. Our Briefings prepare you to start your day informed, to provide critical insights in an important meeting, and to understand the context of what’s happening in your industry.

Insights at an Unmatched Speed

Insider Intelligence Briefings give subscribers detailed insights, such as the decisions and strategies industry professionals are making behind closed doors, at an unmatched speed.

Forecasts, Predictions, and Trends

Our forecasts provide clients with a glance into the upcoming years on market predictions and emerging trends, market changes, and consumer behavior.

Coverage Worldwide

Briefings cover both U.S. and international players, including both incumbent institutions and disruptive startups, across a multitude of industries.

Inside the Briefing

Our team of research analysts curates these daily newsletters to provide context around the latest trends and developments in your specific industry, and help set the foundation for decision-making. A typical Briefing includes:

Executive Summary

These short, bulleted lists provide 1-2 sentence summaries of each Briefing’s analysis. If you only have 30 seconds to skim our Briefing in the morning, the Executive Summary will tell you what you need to know.

Want to get access? Let us know.
Top Stories

Our research team curates 3-4 of the most significant developments in a given industry and provides detailed contextual information along with meaningful analysis. They also come with data-packed charts that serve as visual snapshots of the story.

Just The Facts

Because we believe our subscribers deserve the highest quality research from across the industry, we include links to other publications’ content to keep you as informed as possible.

Become a client.

Find out how Insider Intelligence empowers you to make informed strategic decisions.

As an Insider Intelligence client, you’ll receive access to research, data and insights built upon carefully vetted data sources that allows you to:

Become a Client Plans & Pricing
Call Us: + 1-800-405-0844

Generate new strategic ideas or support a pitch in progress

Add third-party credibility to your internal and external presentations

Educate your teams on new markets, buyers, or topics

Anticipate an emerging trend with forward-looking projections

Benchmark against industry peers and competitors

Geographies

Insider Intelligence

Media Services

Free Content

Contact Us

Worldwide HQ

11 Times SquareNew York, NY 100361-800-405-0844

Sales Inquiries

1-800-405-0844ii-sales@insiderintelligence.com

* Copyright © 2023 
Insider Intelligence Inc. All Rights Reserved.