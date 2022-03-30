What topics does Industry KPIs cover? Currently, Industry KPIs covers Marketing, Retail, and Ecommerce. You can learn more about the available topics here. We plan to expand into our other core coverage areas in the future. Learn More →

Where do you source your Industry KPIs data? More than 30 Data Sources contribute to Industry KPIs, and each undergoes a strict vetting process before we include them in our data sets. You can learn more about our methodology and sources here. Learn More →

What are the key benefits of this product? Industry KPIs allows you to gain insight into how your company stacks up against industry peers, pinpoint performance gaps, and identify, plan, and measure new strategic opportunities for future growth. Learn More →