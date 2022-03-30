Introducing Industry KPIs
Key metrics most relevant to you and your organization.
The most comprehensive portal of marketing, retail, and ecommerce KPIs available anywhere.
30+ data sources contribute to Industry KPIs.
Save countless hours currently spent curating and vetting KPIs and get right to benchmarking your performance against industry standards.
See our KPI Categories→
See our Data Sources→
What you get
Access to more than 100 key metrics across Marketing, Retail, and Ecommerce
Metrics segmented by geography, category, and platform to provide the most relevant data for you
KPIs based on actual performance data, rather than user input via surveys
The ability to search for specific KPIs, view tables and download all underlying data
Why clients use Industry KPIs
Planning new campaigns
Stay on top of new data that comes out and provide this to marketing teams to help with business strategy and benchmarking.
Identifying new opportunities
Plan and measure new strategic opportunities for future growth, and look for new channels and platforms that can enhance overall performance.
Pitching new business
Showcase how your solution compares to industry averages and how it can help your clients get ahead.
Tracking overall performance
Gain greater insight on where your company excels as compared to industry averages, so that you can speak about the benefits of working with you.
Measuring campaign performance
Leverage Industry KPIs to inform high-level decisions on which campaigns to run and evaluate the effectiveness of those campaigns.
Evaluating vendor performance
Gather data to confirm your team selected the best vendor for the job and that money is being spent wisely.
Frequently Asked Questions
What topics does Industry KPIs cover?
Currently, Industry KPIs covers Marketing, Retail, and Ecommerce. You can learn more about the available topics here. We plan to expand into our other core coverage areas in the future.
Learn More→
Where do you source your Industry KPIs data?
More than 30 Data Sources contribute to Industry KPIs, and each undergoes a strict vetting process before we include them in our data sets. You can learn more about our methodology and sources here.
Learn More→
What are the key benefits of this product?
Industry KPIs allows you to gain insight into how your company stacks up against industry peers, pinpoint performance gaps, and identify, plan, and measure new strategic opportunities for future growth.
Learn More→
Who benefits from Industry KPIs?
Channel owners, media planners and buyers, analytics teams, strategy and product marketing teams, and senior-level executives are just a handful of groups who can leverage Industry KPIs to understand their company’s standing among their peers.
Learn More→
Contact Us.
Fill out a brief form to have one of our team members speak with you about how Industry KPIs could save you time, pinpoint your performance gaps, and help you measure new strategic opportunities for future growth.
Join 100,000+ subscribers
Learn about what technologies are transforming your industry
Gain exclusive perspectives from top industry leaders
Access thousands of data sets and forecasts via our iconic charts
Develop your strategy, empower your teams, and win new business