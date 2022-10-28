Contact Sales:1-800-405-0844
Does my company subscribe?
Newsletter sign-up
Log in
Become a Client
InsightsEventsPricing

The LATAM Bundle

Retail ecommerce spending in Latin America has begun to decelerate in 2022 after two years of record growth, but 2023 will be a critical year. To prepare you for the year ahead and beyond, Insider Intelligence has curated The LATAM Bundle, a selection of research reports that analyze the industry from multiple perspectives.

Save 44% off full report prices

$7,995 $4,995

Buy the Bundle

Benefits/Highlights

Explore key trends of 2022 with 7 reports, 99 pages and 76 charts

Share bundle reports internally with your colleagues

Credit the value of your purchase towards a full Insider Intelligence subscription within 60 days of purchase

$4,995 (Save 33%)

Buy the Bundle

Includes

  • The Pandemic Boom Subsides, but Double-Digit Growth Persists Through Turmoil
    • How will economic conditions affect retail spending in Latin America?
    • In which countries are retail ecommerce and mcommerce sales growing the fastest?
    • What do these trends mean for retailers in Latin America?
  • 4 Key Figures and Trends for the Year Ahead
    • What is the outlook for total media, digital, and mobile ad spending?
    • Which formats are driving growth across the region?
    • What do these trends mean for advertisers?
  • Double-Digit Gains in Digital Advertising and Retail Ecommerce Sales Spark New Opportunities for Brand Marketers
    • How big is the retail media opportunity?
    • Who are the leading retail media players in the region?
    • What are the opportunities for brands looking to grow their presence on retailers’ media networks in Latin America?
  • TikTok Takes Flight as Other Platforms Fight to Win New Users
    • How many people use social networks, and which countries are fueling growth?
    • What are the biggest trends in social platform usage?
    • What do these trends mean for marketers in Latin America?
  • Sales Growth Slows amid a More Challenging Macroeconomic Environment
    • How did retail ecommerce sales fare among Latin America’s most prominent players in 2021?
    • How did a return to in-store shopping affect these retailers?
    • What do these trends mean for retail professionals this year?
  • 10 Product Categories Will Push Retail Ecommerce Sales to Over $50 Billion
    • What is the outlook for retail ecommerce sales at the product category level in Brazil?
  • 10 Product Categories Will Propel Retail Ecommerce Sales to Nearly 2 Trillion Pesos
    • What is the outlook for retail ecommerce sales at the product category level in Argentina?

Subscribe to Unlock More Insights

Insider Intelligence gives you what you need to unlock digital opportunities and make the right business decisions. Maximize your Return on Information with insights driven by data sources around the world–aggregated, filtered, and organized to deliver analysis you can trust.

Learn More

Shop other Bundles

Our research helps clients in marketing, strategy, product development, and more.

Geographies

Insider Intelligence

Media Services

Free Content

Contact Us

Worldwide HQ

11 Times SquareNew York, NY 100361-800-405-0844

Sales Inquiries

1-800-405-0844ii-sales@insiderintelligence.com

* Copyright © 2022 
Insider Intelligence Inc. All Rights Reserved.