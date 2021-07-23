Reports
As our flagship product, our reports are filled with charts, forecasts, interviews, and contextual analysis – all of which you can apply to your strategic campaigns and business decisions.
The Value of Insider Intelligence Reports
One of the biggest advantages Insider Intelligence clients receive through our reports is agility. We craft our reports to provide clients with the data they need, when they need it, to make decisions allowing them to adjust and adapt to changing market dynamics. Furthermore, these in-depth reports cover topics our clients need to know before they hit the mainstream, so that they can act early and gain a competitive advantage.
Our reports examine a given industry from multiple angles, ranging from high-level overviews of the trends, driving forces, and players affecting the industry, to product and company rankings and comparisons.
Our Methodology→
What separates Insider Intelligence from other research firms is our commitment to objectivity. We’ve developed a rigorous proprietary data vetting and contextualization process to strip out potential biases and ensure clients’ confidence in our numbers—so that they can make better decisions for their business.
Meticulous Data Collection→
Our Research team is responsible for collecting, curating, comparing and giving context to third-party data compiled from over 3,000 global sources on a variety of topics, the largest number of sources in the industry.
Contextualized Analysis→
Our Forecasting team works with internal researchers, interviewers, and analysts to normalize relevant data within a defined area of analysis. This allows us to generate contextualized forward-looking estimates that assess the size and direction of a variety of digital topics and metrics.
Report Types
Ecosystems
Ecosystem reports cover how the biggest trends and players are shaping the industry through forecasts, product/company rankings or comparisons, and an overall explanation of the industry structure.
Benchmarks
These reports rank technologies, features, and vendors, so that businesses can see how they stack up against competitors.
Forecasts
Emerging Trends
