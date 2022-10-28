Contact Sales:1-800-405-0844
The Retail/eCommerce Bundle

Worldwide retail ecommerce sales growth slowed this year, but are poised for a bounce back year in 2023 with a more than 10% increase.

7 reports, 92 pages and 78 charts

Includes

  • Growth Slows After Pandemic Boost, but Sales Remain Robust
    • How big is mCommerce in the US?
    • What’s driving the growth?
    • What does it mean for retailers and brands?
  • Essential goods will drive growth, but subscription fatigue looms
    • What are the different subscription models offered by retailers, brands, and delivery services?
    • What are the best practices for driving customer loyalty?
    • What product categories are best suited?
  • The market weathers economic turbulence
    • How much will advertisers spend on retail media networks?
    • How resistant is retail media ad spending to market headwinds?
    • Who are the top players?
    • What are their value propositions?
  • How Brands Can Cash In on #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt with a Content-First Strategy
    • How big is the opportunity on TikTok?
    • What role do creators?
    • What are best practices for brands and marketers?
  • How to Win Over Gen Z and the Ever-Evolving Online Shopper
    • How much spending has shifted to digital channels?
    • What are the major trends in beauty ecommerce?
    • Who are the key consumers for beauty ecommerce?
  • How the Leading Digital Commerce Platform Connects Brands to Consumers
    • Can Shopify maintain its momentum during these uncertain economic times?
  • Our 2022 Forecast Shows Spending Per Buyer Will More Than Double by 2025
    • How big is the online fashion resale market?
    • What’s driving growth?
    • How can fashion brands and retailers benefit from trends in online resale?

Insider Intelligence gives you what you need to unlock digital opportunities and make the right business decisions. Maximize your Return on Information with insights driven by data sources around the world–aggregated, filtered, and organized to deliver analysis you can trust.

