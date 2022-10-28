The Retail/eCommerce Bundle
Worldwide retail ecommerce sales growth slowed this year, but are poised for a bounce back year in 2023 with a more than 10% increase. To prepare you for the year ahead and beyond, Insider Intelligence has curated The Retailer Bundle, a selection of research reports that analyze the industry from multiple perspectives.
Growth Slows After Pandemic Boost, but Sales Remain Robust
- How big is mCommerce in the US?
- What’s driving the growth?
- What does it mean for retailers and brands?
-
Essential goods will drive growth, but subscription fatigue looms
- What are the different subscription models offered by retailers, brands, and delivery services?
- What are the best practices for driving customer loyalty?
- What product categories are best suited?
-
The market weathers economic turbulence
- How much will advertisers spend on retail media networks?
- How resistant is retail media ad spending to market headwinds?
- Who are the top players?
- What are their value propositions?
-
How Brands Can Cash In on #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt with a Content-First Strategy
- How big is the opportunity on TikTok?
- What role do creators?
- What are best practices for brands and marketers?
-
How to Win Over Gen Z and the Ever-Evolving Online Shopper
- How much spending has shifted to digital channels?
- What are the major trends in beauty ecommerce?
- Who are the key consumers for beauty ecommerce?
-
How the Leading Digital Commerce Platform Connects Brands to Consumers
- Can Shopify maintain its momentum during these uncertain economic times?
-
Our 2022 Forecast Shows Spending Per Buyer Will More Than Double by 2025
- How big is the online fashion resale market?
- What’s driving growth?
- How can fashion brands and retailers benefit from trends in online resale?