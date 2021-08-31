The Banking Digital Trust Report 2021 Preview.
Our second annual Banking Digital Trust survey polled digital banking users of the 10 largest US banks on which factors across six key dimensions.
An Introduction to Super Apps in Banking
Consumers’ growing time spent with mobile and their overwhelming choice of products and providers are driving demand for rebundling in financial services. Super apps are emerging as the solution to meet this demand and improve the digital customer experience.Download Now
TikTok Commerce 2022 Report Preview
TikTok’s powerful algorithm and cultural relevance has made it the go-to platform for emerging shopping trends. To succeed on TikTok, brands must craft their social commerce strategies around creating content that’s designed for entertaining first and shopping second.Download Now
3 Advertising Trends to Watch in 2022
These are boom times for digital advertising. While the pandemic decimated the economy, the job market, and consumer confidence, it seems to have done little to quash a bonanza in digital ad spending. We forecast the US digital ad market will reach $239.89 billion this year, up 13.6% from 2021.Download Now
A Preview of Insider Intelligence’s Payments Trends to Watch in 2022
The payments industry promises unprecedented rewards—and risks—in 2022. The pandemic has irreversibly turned the clock forward on payment digitization, forcing industry stakeholders to race to keep up with the fast-moving digital trends.Download Now
The Banking CMO Report Preview
Our Banking CMO Report synthesizes interviews with 10 CMOs at some of the largest and most innovative banks, credit unions, and neobanks in the US and Canada.Download Now
3 Retail & Ecommerce Trends to Watch in 2022
The pandemic and changing consumer preferences have fundamentally altered the payments & commerce ecosystem, and retailers and brands will need to adapt to retain fickle consumers. The companies that continue to digitize the shopping journey, while promoting sustainability and reducing friction, will win in 2022.Download Now
Digital Trust Benchmark Report 2021 Preview
In our Digital Trust Benchmark Report, we analyze the data from our fifth annual “US Digital Trust Survey” to evaluate how US social media users feel about nine major social media platforms—Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Reddit, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube—and reveal the extent to which trust affects usage and attitudes toward advertising.Download Now
US Holiday Shopping 2021 Preview
The 2021 holiday season is shaping up to be the biggest and most lucrative in the last five years. Low unemployment, rising wages, a booming stock market, and government stimulus are already contributing to increased consumer spending.Download Now
A New Era in Retail and Ecommerce Is Emerging
Retailers have begun to embrace new opportunities and cater to consumer demands that have gained momentum since the start of the pandemic. A New Era in Retail and Ecommerce Is Emerging explores several developments that have kicked into high gear over the past 18 months.Download Now
The Banking Heads of Digital Report Preview
Our Banking Heads of Digital Report synthesizes interviews with a dozen heads of digital at some of the largest financial institutions in the US, UK, and Canada, as well as heads of product at three top neobanks.Download Now
Credit Cards’ Recovery Tactics
In “Credit Cards’ Recovery Tactics,” a selected chapter from our full “Credit Cards in the Next Normal” report, we examine to what extent the pandemic halted credit card transaction volume growth, and touch on what the next steps will be as reopening progresses.Download Now
4 Impediments to CX Excellence
In “4 Impediments to CX Excellence,” Insider Intelligence details the obstacles to implementing a powerful customer experience and how they can be overcome.Download Now
The State of the Creator Economy
In “The State of the Creator Economy,” we detail the latest trends in the creator economy, including new monetization options, popular social platforms, and recent growth.Download Now
Marketing and Advertising Agency Growth Strategies
In “Marketing and Advertising Agency Growth Strategies,” we detail three opportunities for future revenue growth agencies should prioritize.Download Now
US Mobile P2P Payments Forecast
In the “US Mobile P2P Payments Forecast,” Insider Intelligence breaks down our estimates for growth in the mobile P2P payments space and details what's next for providers.Download Now
