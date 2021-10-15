The Banking Heads of Digital Report Preview

Our Banking Heads of Digital Report synthesizes interviews with a dozen heads of digital at some of the largest financial institutions in the US, UK, and Canada, as well as heads of product at three top neobanks.

Through our exclusive interviews, we glean insights into how heads of digital define their roles and their place in the organization, how trends are shaping their responsibilities, the greatest challenges heads of digital face, and the priorities they’ve set for the future.

Simply enter your information to get an exclusive preview of the Banking Heads of Digital Report and to start receiving our Financial Services newsletter, Insider Intelligence Daily, which covers today’s most important trends in banking, fintech, and payments.