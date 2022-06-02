Toward the end of 2021, the pandemic was finally easing, the stock markets were booming, and the digital acceleration brought about by the pandemic was moving forward. Today, the future looks much less predictable. Mounting inflation, the threat of a recession, war in Ukraine, and continued supply chain challenges have begun to plague consumers and businesses alike.

In our report, “The Era of Uncertainty,” Insider Intelligence analysts address the questions both clients and the media are asking about the rapidly changing landscape for digital advertising, retail and ecommerce, and financial services.

Simply enter your information to get an exclusive preview of “The Era of Uncertainty” report and to start receiving our Chart of the Day newsletter, which delivers data and key statistics on the top trends in today’s most disruptive industries.