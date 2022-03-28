NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.

OPEN ONLY TO ELIGIBLE LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 UNITED STATES AND DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA WHO, AS OF THE TIME OF ENTRY, ARE AT LEAST 18 YEARS OLD

VOID IN ALL JURISDICTIONS OTHER THAN THOSE STATED ABOVE AND WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW.

Sponsor eMarketer Inc. (d/b/a Insider Intelligence), a Delaware corporation 11 Times Square, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10036 (“Sponsor”).

Eligibility The Insider Intelligence Podcast Sweepstakes Official Rules (the “Sweepstakes”) is open only to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia who are eighteen (18) years of age or older at the time of entry. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. The following individuals are not eligible to enter or win a prize: employees, representatives, agents, directors, and officers of the Sponsor, its parents, subsidiaries, affiliated companies, and marketing agencies, or of any other parties involved in the administration of the Sweepstakes (Sponsor, collectively with the foregoing, the “Sweepstakes Parties”) and each of the immediate family members of such excluded individuals (i.e., spouses, parents, children, siblings and the “steps” of each) and all persons living in the same household of each. By participating in this Sweepstakes, entrants agree to be bound by these official rules (“Official Rules”) and by the decisions of the Sponsor, which shall be final in all matters relating to the Sweepstakes.

Sweepstakes Entry Period The Sweepstakes begins on 4/1/2022 at 12:00:01 AM EST and will continue on an ongoing monthly basis until the Sweepstakes ends on 12/21/2022 at 11:59:59 PM EST (“Entry Period”). Sponsor’s computer is the official time keeping device for the Sweepstakes.

How to Enter NO PURCHASE NECESSARY AND NO ENTRY FEE, PAYMENT OR PROOF OF PURCHASE IS NECESSARY TO PARTICIPATE. There are two (2) ways to enter the Sweepstakes: Completion of the following: Step 1: Answer host question on the “Behind the Numbers” podcast. Step 2: Leave a review on the platform of your choice, take a picture of the review. Step 3: Email picture to podcast@emarketer.com. Alternative Postal Mail Method of Entry: You can also enter the Sweepstakes by legibly hand printing your full name, complete postal address (including zip code), home telephone number, e-mail address, the answer to the question, a picture of the review and the words “INSIDER PODCAST CHALLENGE” on a plain 3” x 5” card or piece of paper and mailing it with proper postage affixed in a sealed #10 envelope to: Insider Intelligence, ATTN: Behind the Numbers, 11 Times Square, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10036. Limit of one (1) mail-in entry per stamped outer mailing envelope. You will receive one (1) entry for each completed eligible mail-in entry received, subject to the entry limitation stated below. Each mail-in entry must be postmarked during the Entry Period and received by Sponsor. Sweepstakes Parties assume no responsibility for lost, late, incomplete, stolen, misdirected, illegible or postage-due entries or mail. No mechanically reproduced entries permitted. Illegible/incomplete entries are void. You may receive a maximum of one (1) entry in the Sweepstakes, regardless of the method of entry. Eligibility and compliance with the entry requirements will be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Entries that violate, as determined by the Sponsor, in its sole discretion, these entry requirements or do not meet the entry deadlines will be disqualified from the Sweepstakes.

Odds of Winning Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

Winner Selection and Notification Two (2) entrants will be selected as the winner monthly. On a monthly basis, Sponsor will select two winners based on the timestamped receipt of the correct answer and photo. Sponsor will attempt to notify the winners via email to the email address provided at registration. Entrant must be the authorized account holder of the e-mail address used in connection with the entry. The “authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person to whom the e-mail address is assigned by an internet service provider, online service provider or other organization (e.g., business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. In the event of a discrepancy between the identity of the authorized account holder, the “winner,” and the entrant, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to determine whether the entry is valid or to declare the entry invalid and select an alternate winner or not award the unclaimed prize. The winner is subject to verification, including verification of age and residency. If a winner (i) is determined to be ineligible or otherwise disqualified by Sponsor, (ii) fails to respond to Sponsor’s first winner notification message within forty-eight (48) hours of notification or after two (2) attempts (whichever occurs first), (iii) fails to timely provide any information requested by Sponsor (e.g., information needed by Sponsor to deliver the prize) or timely execute and return any documents required by Sponsor, the winner will be disqualified and forfeit all interest in the prize. If the winner is disqualified, Sponsor reserves the right to select a substitute winner or not award the unclaimed prize.

Prizes and Prize Claims Two winners (2) winner will each win a: One (1) COFFEE MUG WITH “BEHIND THE NUMBERS” PRINTED ON THE OUTSIDE (Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”): $5.00) The total ARV of all prizes offered in this Sweepstakes is $100.00. All amounts are in United States dollars. The session must be completed 12/31/2022. If the winner is unable to use the prize during the time period determined by Sponsor, the winner forfeits the prize in its entirety and if time permits, Sponsor will select a substitute winner at random from among all remaining eligible entries. If the winner is disqualified and there is no time to reasonably select a substitute winner, Sponsor reserves the right not to select a substitute winner and to retain the related prize. In case of prize forfeiture, no further compensation is due to winner from Sponsor. The right to receive a prize cannot be transferred or assigned. No cash or other prize substitution is permitted, except at the sole discretion of the Sponsor. The prize is subject to availability and if the prize cannot be awarded for any reason, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to substitute the prize with one of comparable or greater retail value. THE WINNER AGREES TO ACCEPT THE PRIZES “AS IS”, AND ENTRANTS HEREBY ACKNOWLEDGE THAT SWEEPSTAKES PARTIES HAVE NEITHER MADE NOR ARE IN ANY MANNER RESPONSIBLE OR LIABLE FOR ANY WARRANTY, REPRESENTATION, OR GUARANTEE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED IN CONNECTION WITH THE PRIZE. SPONSOR PARTIES HEREBY DISCLAIM ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, TITLE, AND NONINFRINGEMENT The winner is solely responsible for all federal, state, local, or other applicable taxes associated with the acceptance and use of the prize. All costs and expenses associated with prize acceptance and use not specifically provided herein are the responsibility of the winner.

Publicity Except where prohibited by law, by accepting a prize, the winner hereby grants Sponsor and its representatives an irrevocable, perpetual, worldwide, royalty-free, non-exclusive and sub-licensable right and license to use, distribute, and publicly display the winner’s name and information about the prize award, in any way, at any time, in any and all media, including without limitation, for use in advertising and marketing, without any additional approval or consideration. By accepting a prize, the winner represents and warrants that he or she has the right to grant the foregoing license.

Limitations of Liability of Sweepstakes Parties TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, YOU AGREE (I) THE SWEEPSTAKES PARTIES SHALL NOT BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, PUNITIVE OR SPECIAL DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF OR CONNECTED WITH (A) THE SWEEPSTAKES OR (B) ANY PRIZE AWARDED, AND (II) YOUR REMEDIES FOR ANY CLAIMS RELATING THE SWEEPSTAKES ARE LIMITED TO YOUR ACTUAL OUT-OF-POCKET EXPENSES OF PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES (IF ANY). The Sweepstakes Parties assume no liability and are not responsible for, and by entering the Sweepstakes you hereby waive and release the Sweepstakes Parties from, any actions, claims, damages, losses or injuries of any kind (collectively “Claims”) arising in connection with the Sweepstakes and/or the receipt, use or misuse of any prize, including without limitation, Claims relating to: (i) the malfunction of any computer, telephone, mobile device, network, satellite, hardware, software or communications line; (ii) unauthorized human intervention; (iii) incorrect, delayed or inaccurate transmission, winner notifications, prize claims or other information or communications relating to the Sweepstakes, or the failure to capture or transmit any such information; (iv) damage to any person’s computer or mobile device; or (v) any errors in these Official Rules, winner notifications or other announcements or communications relating to the Sweepstakes. In the event of any ambiguity or error(s) in these Official Rules, Sponsor reserves the right to clarify or modify these Official Rules however it deems appropriate to correct any such ambiguity or error(s). If due to an error or for any other reason, more legitimate prize claims are received than the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules, Sponsor reserves the right to award only a single prize from a random drawing of all eligible entries. In no event will more than the stated number of prizes (i.e., one prize) be awarded. LEGAL WARNING: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN INDIVIDUAL, WHETHER OR NOT A PARTICIPANT, TO DELIBERATELY UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES AND PURSUE ALL OTHER REMEDIES AGAINST ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. Sponsor may prohibit an entrant from participating in the Sweepstakes or winning the prize if, in its sole discretion, it determines that said entrant is attempting to undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes by cheating, deception, or other unfair playing practices (including the use of automated quick entry programs) or intending to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other entrants or any Sweepstakes Parties.

Sponsor’s Reservation of Rights If the Sweepstakes is not practically capable of running as planned for any reason outside the control of the Sponsor, including without limitation, due to a force majeure event or infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, government orders, natural disasters, the effects of COVID-19 or any pandemic or any other causes which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to modify, suspend, or cancel the Sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, Sponsor reserves the right to select a winner from a random drawing of all non-suspect, eligible entries submitted as of the time of cancellation.

Governing Law All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, the rights and obligations of entrants and the winner, and the rights and obligations of the Sponsor in connection with the Sweepstakes, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of State of New York, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules. Sponsor’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that or any other provision. If any provision of these Official Rules is held to be invalid or unenforceable, such provision shall be struck, and the remaining provisions shall be enforced.

Privacy Any personally identifiable information collected during an entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes will be collected and used by Sponsor and its designees for the administration and fulfillment of the Sweepstakes and as otherwise described in these Official Rules and Sponsor’s privacy policy available at https://www.emarketer.com/about/privacy.